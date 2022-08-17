Scarlett Johansson: The actress has a beautiful tattoo that covers her entire back and shows it | PHOTO

It is no secret to anyone that Scarlett johansson She is currently one of the most acclaimed and followed actresses in the world due to her particular beauty, sympathy and of course due to her talent on the big screen.

The 35-year-old megastar who is remembered for roles like agent Natasha Romanoff in “The Black Widow” She is considered a sex symbol, due to the particular features of her face, especially her seductive look.

In this sense, it is worth remembering that the actress not only has an unparalleled talent for acting, but also has a wonderful voice, which has led her to collaborate on several songs with various singers and has even recorded a couple of studio albums, which have been very well received by music critics.

Scarlett Johansson, a multi-talented actress

Despite Scarlett Johansson has decided for a long time not to have social networks, and therefore, not to keep her private life active as many celebrities usually do, she has a large number of fans, who constantly seek to be aware of various aspects of the life of the famous, among them highlights like their favorite activities or even their tattoos.

It is under this scenario in which it is known that Scarlett Johansson is not only a talented actress, but also has skills in other artistic disciplines, that it is easy to understand that the famous has millions of followers around the world, who have now questioned new details about the private life of the American director, producer and businesswoman, especially regarding the tattoos she has.

It has drawn attention that the actress who gave life to “Black Widow” In the Marvel movies, she expresses her image as a woman with a strong and determined character through her more than 6 tattoos, but now the larger design on her back has caused a furor.

This is the largest tattoo that the actress has and it is a design that crosses her back with several large roses colored in black and white. Next we show you Johansson when she showed off this tattoo with a dress with a prominent neckline on the back that left it exposed.

Scarlett Johansson and her huge tattoo on her back. Photo: Special

