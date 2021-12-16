Scarlett Johansson; the representation of cyberfeminism in the cinema

Scarlett Johansson and science fiction, the American actress has interpreted a “new version of the cyborg” according to teacher Richter

The American actress Scarlett Johansson has taken part in many science fiction films, including “A cycle of films” where he reinvents the typical image of the cyborg according to a new defined post-feminist perspective “cyber-feminist “.

This is the doctor’s opinion Nicole Richter, professor of “Filmology (Film studies)” at the Wright State University of Dayton (Ohio), expressed in one of his essays entitled “Scarlett Johansson’s Cyberfemminist Cyborg”, published in 2015 on “Social Communications – Journal of Media, Performing Arts and Cultural Studies” dell‘University of the Sacred Heart of Milan.

According to Professor Ricther, the films to be considered for the theme of cyber-feminism are She from Spike Jonze (2013), Under the Skin by Jonathan Glazer (2013) and Lucy by Luc Besson (2014). In addition we have to mention the cyberpunk film Ghost in the Shell by Rupert Sanders, which was still in the works at the time of writing (the film was released in 2017, two years after the study was published).

The three films, where Scarlett Johansson plays “A feminist cyborg,” are based on two main points: the first concerns “a cyborg” in search of her own knowledge while the second is the rejection of the heteronormative structure of the couple in love.

She by Spike Jonze (2013)

In the case of Lei directed by Spike Jonze, Scarlett Johansson voices Samantha, a female artificial intelligence created for a society where social relationships have failed. Samantha meets Theodore, a young dreamer (played by Joaquin Phoenix) who lives by writing letters for others. The program with a female voice learns the meaning of emotions from Theo, leading the protagonist to consider such artificial intelligence as “a perfect woman” (reference, according to Dr. Richter, to the myth of Pygmalion who created the “His ideal woman” with a marble sculpture and prayed to the goddess Aphrodite to transform this work of art into a real person).

At first Samatha helps Theo with the housework and organizing her life but, as time goes by, her “Relationship becomes complicated” and it acquires “A new point of view that is no longer the restricted one of the early days”. The outcome is one deep reflection on the meaning of romance, sex and gender by initiating the clash between the binary “mind-body” as well as “myself-others”, “gay-straight”, “mind-body”.

Later, the professor states that “the film reverses the typical cultural image that associates the body with women and the mind with men »; indeed Theodore is confined to his “physical body” while Samantha can explore different worlds thanks to being a “technological system”. In the opinion of the film critic Christopher Orr, there “Samantha’s voice warms the whole movie”; Johansson’s warm and sensual tone of voice helps the protagonist fall in love with her while the viewer “Evokes the image of the body [sensuale] of the star “ while watching the film.

Under the Skin by Jonathan Glazer (2013)

Completely different is the film Under the Skin, directed by newcomer Jonathan Glazer. Here, the well-known actress plays a “Mysterious woman” wandering the streets of Edinburgh driving a van. Thanks to her beauty and seductive skills, she attracts several men who let themselves be enchanted and then reach a sad ending. The look of this woman is “Emotionless and disconnected, intended only in search of its victims”. The film does not offer us a precise description of this killer, rather the woman looks at this world “with detachment” and then subsequently experiences human passions and emotions, identifying with the people passing by on her path

This is the case of the crippled boy, who after seducing him (taking advantage of the fact that no girl has ever wanted a relationship with him), regrets his action so he decides to save him from that tragic fate. Furthermore, in one scene of the film, the protagonist, completely naked, looks in the mirror trying to get to know and discover her own body. In this film the theme of the female body is addressed in a different way. The protagonist has human features, hiding behind her reassuring aspect a frightening reality.

Lucy by Luc Besson (2014)

Finally, there is the example of cyberfeminism in Luc Besson’s film Lucy, as in the case of the other two films, we have the fruit of feminist theories that had criticized the classic dualism of “typical rationality of men “and” typical irrationality of women “. The protagonist is an American student in Taipei, forced (after a failed robbery) to work as a drug courier for a triad boss. A plastic bag is surgically inserted into his body (destined to break) containing a new drug that increases brain performance by up to 100%.

Besson himself (as reported by the Indiewire newspaper) divided the film into three parts, the beginning remembers Lèon (one of his first hits with Jean Reno and Natalie Portman), development cites Inception from Christopher Nolan and the conclusion goes back to 2001: A Space Odyssey by Stanley Kubrick. Although the protagonist is human, at 28% of the brain capacity, according to Professor Norman, “she no longer feels […] pain or desire, while what connotes us as human fades away. “ For this reason, Lucy Miller is also one of the cyborgs of Scarlett Johnasson like Samantha and the Under the Skin Woman.

Lucy succeeds deconstruct the mathematical knowledge of the universe (together with human rationality) thanks to the use of 100% of the brain. In the end, the protagonist comes to understand the metaphysical reality of the nature of the world and “understands that humanity limits reality to structural frameworks, forgetting the nature of reality itself”. The representation of the man-machine dualism to understand reality is one of the themes of the French director’s action and philosophical film.

Cover image source: Hdwallpapers.net