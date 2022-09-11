Scarlett Johansson: The secret she hopes her daughter never knows

It’s easy enough for parents to keep sordid details of their past a secret from their children, but for actors like Scarlett Johanssonwhose face has been plastered on the pages of Page Six for years, it’s not that simple.

Now the actress Marvel has revealed what she most wants to keep hidden from her six-year-old daughter, Rose, who she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. No, it’s not one of her movies.

‘I used to smoke when I was younger and I’m so embarrassed,’ said The Black Widow, ‘I don’t want her to think that I thought I was okay, because she can never, ever, ever smoke.’

He joked: ‘Because that’s what you do. You forbid your children to do things and then they don’t do them. So yeah, I hope he never finds out. spoilers: You will probably notice.

Scarlett Johansson She also has a son, Cosmo, who she welcomed with her husband, Colin Jost, in August 2021. Considering the little boy is less than a year old, Cosmo is unlikely to have too many questions about his mom’s background. with nicotine products. The last thing we know is that he is more interested in his feet than him.

‘It’s great,’ he said johansson in December, ‘it’s small. He is making all the fun discoveries, like feet. The feet. Who was going to say it? They are there!’. The star said that his son does “everything” with his feet: “He looks at them, pulls them, chews them.”

He added: ‘It’s just amazing. I mean, can you imagine never realizing you have feet and then you look down, and there they are? You stay like: wow’.

Rose, however, isn’t interested in Cosmo’s feet, or any part of Cosmo, for that matter. ‘She has a lot of things in his life,’ she said. johansson to Jimmy Fallon last year. ‘She has a very active social calendar, so she’s not as interested in the baby as, I don’t know, say, anything else really…’.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com. Adapted by Mariana Rocha.