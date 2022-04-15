Scarlett Johansson, these are her perfect measurements | instagram

The beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson, 37 years old, has been characterized as one of the best paid actresses in Hollywood Due to her immense popularity for the movies she has made appearances in, they are critically acclaimed and well received by her loyal fans.

Entering the world of cinema from a very young age with secondary roles but always standing out receiving several compliments due to that, getting her first leading role at the age of 19, being one of the best films that the beautiful actress has in her career, however , when he came to the cinematographic world of Marvel It was when her popularity rose like foam, her name was all over the world thanks to the character she would play, which would be the lonely one black widow.

Scarlett Johansson apart from being super talented and having an incredible attitude, she is surprisingly pretty, being one of the most beautiful women, that fine face with a marked profile, her captivating green eyes that leave her followers breathless, without neglecting her beautiful silhouette, with its narrow waist and its quite pronounced attributes.

In several press conferences that the cast of the films of MarvelAlongside her peers, most of the questions they asked the actress were about her figure, doubts about whether she was following a diet or about the hard physical training she had to undergo in order to look so spectacular in the suit. black widow.

Being 1.60 m tall, his weight is approximately 58 kilograms, the perfect measurements of his body are 91-55-86, it is obvious then Scarlett Johansson She is an actress completely disciplined about her routines, her diet, taking great care of her performance.

Now, the beautiful actress has said on several occasions that she is very grateful to her male audience for their support, however, she would like her recognition to be due to the incredible work she does, because apart from being an actress, she is a film producer and She also has singing skills, she has many qualities so that she is only famous for her physique.

In fact, it was rumored that she would reduce the size of her breasts so that they would stop pigeonholing her so much in that context and take her as the great actress who is of international stature.