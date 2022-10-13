Scarlett Johansson thought her career would have no future!

Scarlett Johansson thought that her career “would end very quickly” due to the hypersexualization she suffered from an early age

Scarlett Johansson is considered one of the “sex symbols” modern Hollywood, being the only woman who has She has been recognized twice by Esquire magazine as “the sexiest woman in the world”. And indeed, his first appearance in a major blockbuster: Iron Man 2, it just presented her first as a sensual woman, and then as a super spy.

Since then, she has become one of the highest grossing artists of all time, since the box office receipts of all his films add up to more than 14.3 billion dollars. Forbes included it in 2021 in its list of The 100 most influential people in the world and has been nominated for several awards, including a Tony, a BAFTA, 5 Golden Globes and 2 Academy Awards.

The actress certainly long ago left behind the idea that she is only “a sexy woman” and has positioned itself in Hollywood Thanks to your talent and work. Something that we saw reflected in the way in which fought with Disney legally for having broken their contractual agreements during the pandemic in addition to having various philanthropic and political projects. However, at one point he thought his career would end very quickly due to the hypersexualization he suffered at the beginning.

Sexualized too young?

Scarlett Johansson started working in movies when he was 10 years old, so in a conversation with dax shepard during his podcast “Armchair Expert” confessed that he felt “objectified” and “super sexualized” by the Hollywood industry from a very early age, so he did not know if he would have the opportunity to diversify his career.

“I felt objectified and sexualized in a way that I felt like I wasn’t getting job offers that I wanted to do.” Johansson confessed in the interview. “I remember I used to think: people think I’m 40 years old.” And she had a hard time reconciling that idea, since she thought that since everyone saw her as someone older, then they would not give her more diverse roles and her career would end faster:

“I think everyone thought I was older and had been acting for a long time. Suddenly I was thrown into this hypersexualized stigma and I felt like my career was over. It said: This is the kind of career you have, the kind of roles you’ve played. That is all?” Scarlett Johansson

The time has changed?

In the same interview, Johansson said she was relieved that actresses like Florence Pugh and Zendaya have more opportunities without having to meet a specific physical standard, allowing them to play a wide range of characters.

“I see younger actresses in their 20s, and it feels like they’re allowed to be all these different things. It’s another time, too. We can no longer stigmatize other artists. Thank heavens, right? People are much more dynamic.” Scarlett Johanson, Armchair Expert

However, there are still artists who have to deal with hypersexualization. What Sidney Sweeney, who was the subject of controversy for his nudes in Euphoria. either Chloë Grace Moretz, who has also spoken about being sexualized from a very young age and how intense comments about her body damaged her perception of herself. But examples like Johansson’s show us that things can change, and that it is possible to overcome the stigma of sexualization in Hollywood.