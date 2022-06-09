Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson to star in ‘My Mother’s Wedding’, the directorial debut of Kristin Scott Thomas

As Deadline reports, Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson has officially signed on to star. ‘My Mother’s Wedding’, drama that will mark the directorial debut of Kristin Scott Thomas. Completing the cast of this film will be Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham and Freida Pinto.

Based on the 1959 novel by Elizabeth Jane Howard, ‘The Sea Change’, the story centers on a famous London playwright, Emmanuel, and his sickly and embittered wife Lillian, who is still grieving the loss of their daughter. Their rocky marriage takes an unexpected turn when they travel to a remote Greek island.

In addition to this title, we will soon be able to see Johansson in Wes Anderson’s new film, ‘Asteroid City’Disney’s live-action film adaptation of ‘Tower of Terror’ and the space tape from Apple Studios, ‘Project Artemis’where to meet Chris Evans again.

‘My Mother’s Wedding’ will be directed by Kristin Scott Thomas from a co-written script In addition to directing, Scott Thomas has also been commissioned with John Micklethwait to write the script for the film whose shooting is already underway under the production of Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales.

