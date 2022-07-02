Scarlett Johansson to star in ‘The Sea Change’

It’s barely three years since the end of “

end game

” and with it from Black Widow, who although she had a solo movie in 2021, the truth is that she is no longer part of the Cinematic Universe and that has made everyone Let’s miss Scarlett Johansson terribly.

However, fortunately the actress and producer plans to return for “

Artemis Project

” and now he has also joined “The Sea Change”.

Had you already tried to make another version of “The Sea Change”?

According to US media, it has been learned that director Oscar Kristin Scott Thomas has finally managed to bring the adaptation of the book “The Sea Change” to the big screen. that although he had already tried to do in 2017 with Mark Strong and Anya Taylor-Joy, he got nowhere, having to wait almost five years to realize his vision.

What will “The Sea Change” be about?

The movie “The Sea Change” is based on the book of the same name by Elizabeth Jane Howard that tells the story of the English playwright Emmanuel and his wife Lilian, who after the abrupt loss of their daughter, Sarah, has become sickly and taciturn.

Emmanuel, worried about his wife, takes her on a trip to a remote Greek island and there a series of unforeseen events turn his story.

What will be the role of Scarlett Johansson in the film?

According to the director herself, Scott Thomas, it is known that Scarlett with her newly released 37 years has signed up to star in the drama playing Lilian with the screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz and production by Thorston Schumacher.

However, future details about the film such as the co-star, shooting dates or premiere have not yet been revealed.

In the meantime, It is known that Scarlett is also looking to turn her career around and get more into executive producing feature films.since according to herself she has indicated that she has more than 30 years of experience and considers herself ready to get behind the lens.

You might be interested in:

Do you know all the post credits scenes that exist in Marvel?



Extranormal | The dark secrets of the Cineteca

You might be interested in:

Mark Ruffalo performs again with Jennifer Garner in “The Adam Project”

