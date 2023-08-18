Scarlett Johansson to Tom Hanks and Kaley Cuoco: Eight actors who were told they didn’t get along but denied it

While shooting for the film together, the actors would spend long days on the recording set, where they would share their days for months. many times this Forced coexistence leads to differences and quarrels between the starsWhich quickly reaches the media. However, despite the fact that many rumors turn out to be true, some are just speculations and the same celebrities are in charge of debunking them. In this note, we tell you about 10 such actors who were believed to have bad company, but they assured the opposite. ,

Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow

Rumors that Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson are on bad terms on the set of iron Man 2 The difficulties during the film’s recording quickly spread to the media. At that time none of the actresses said anything about it, however, they decided to talk about it during a recent episode Goop Podcast He denied that they ever had a fight.

“People ask me: ‘Is it true that you and Scarlett Johansson didn’t get along? Hombre de hierro?Paltrow said. 50, to his 38-year-old colleague, while he remembered the film that released in 2010. was the first of the feature film protagonist black mother Within the Marvel universe, this is where she first put herself in the shoes of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. On her part, Paltrow reprized her role as Pepper Potts.

Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow in Iron Man 2

, You were very kind to me! , You could be as terrifying as you wanted because I was out of my comfort zone in that movie… I’d never done anything like that,” Johansson said, adding, ”They also established a very close friendship.”

The Goop founder told Johansson that the cast was “so excited” that she was there, adding that she was “happy to have another woman” among so many men like Robert Downey Jr., Mickey Rourke, Don Cheadle and Jon Favreau. “I know. You kept telling me,” joked the New Yorker. “You told me: ‘Thank God you’re here!'”

Although it was the first time they spoke on the subject together, in 2010 Paltrow denied reports of fighting with Johansson by telling People magazine: They’re pitting us against each other and I just think: ‘Why do we have to create a problem between women? i guess that’s the sad part , He then added: “I’m a fan of Scarlett. I loved having her on set. She’s very funny, says a lot of bad words and has a very dirty sense of humor. He loves to cook. It’s like a role model for me.”

Yes, OK Kaley Cuoco and Margot Robbie They were never on the recording set together, both shared the same role: she was Harley Quinn, While the former was in charge of bringing it to life on the small screen for the HBO Max series, the latter did so on the big screen in movies. suicide squad And birds of prey.

In 2020, the Daily Mail broke the news that the acclaimed actresses refused to act together at Comic-Con, claiming they didn’t “like” each other And they weren’t keen on going on stage together. “When Harley became some kind of big thing and it came out birds of prey, All these stories came out that Margot and I were fighting,” Cuoco explained during an interview, adding: “But I don’t even know him. Other than that, I love and admire him.”

actress of big bang theory He was in charge of quelling rumors of jealousy and feuds, he also assured her that her co-worker was “beautiful” and that he cared about her. While Robbie never mentioned the subject.

chris pine vs harry styles

A big event during the Venice Film Festival in September 2022 feud between harry styles and chris pine Thereafter, a video started circulating in which it appeared that the former had spit on the latter. artists came together do not worry honeyThe film he was presenting at that time.

after the video went viral Both came out and denied any fight between themselves. Paine explained at the time that Styles was telling them about a joke they all made in front of the press hours earlierRelated to jet lagged (fatigue caused while traveling from one country to another due to time change) and the movement of the lips was visible to him spewing.

“I think he leaned over and said, ‘It’s just words, isn’t it?’ Cause it was a little joke we all had jet lagged When we were trying to answer questions from the press, and sometimes, when you’re making notes in those contexts, your mind goes haywire and you end up speaking incoherently, so we joke. Let’s start that ‘they’re just words,” said.

A few days later, Styles also joked about it during a concert in New York. The composer expressed with sarcasm on stage: “It is wonderful to be back in New York. I ran to Venice to spit on Chris Pine, But don’t fear, I’m back”he said laughing and removing any doubt about what had happened.

Tom Hanks and Harry Winkler

it’s been a long time rumored to exist Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler’s Over 30-Year Feud, who acted together in one episode happy Days in 1982 and in comedy turner and hooch In 1989, that’s where the drama would have happened.

According to some sources, Winkler was initially chosen as the project’s director, but was fired by a studio executive two weeks after shooting began. At the time, The Independent reported that Hanks was responsible for his partner’s departure.

However, Winkler has denied any feud with the American star. During a conversation with TMZ, he said, “I have no animosity towards Tom Hanks.” He further added, “What everyone says and what is true are two different things.”

The comedian also said that he has met Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, several times and that they are very affectionate. “I met Tom and Rita at an award show before the pandemic. It was very cordial because everything is very cordial,” he said, once again putting the rumors to rest.

