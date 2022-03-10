Scarlett Johansson was inspired by ‘RHONJ’ for the wardrobe of ‘Don Jon’

ads

Scarlett Johansson was ready to turn the tables.

The actress shared some of her wardrobe highlights for Vogue’s ‘Life in Looks’ series on Tuesday, revealing she turned to an unlikely source for fashion inspiration: “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

It turns out that the style of her mini-leopard-dressed character Barbara Sugarman in the 2013 film “Don Jon” was firmly rooted in reality TV.

“I based this character on one of the New Jersey housewives,” the 37-year-old “Black Widow” star said. “I won’t tell you which one.”

The founder of clean skincare brand The Outset added: “I just said, ‘I know this person. I know what watch they wear. I know how to comb the hair, the nail. I was just like, ‘Sign me up.’”

Teresa Giudice and company provided the fashion inspiration for “Don Jon,” including Juicy’s tracksuits and minidresses. NBC

As for acrylic nails, she described the process as “tortuous,” adding, “I don’t know how people do it, but I have a lot of respect for those people.”

In the Vogue video, Johansson, who has been a professional actress since the age of 7, reflected on some of her early looks, including the vintage dress and fur-trimmed sweater she wore to the premiere of her first major film role. , “Manny & Lo.”

“I’m probably 10 or 11, mid-’90s in New York,” the 37-year-old said, adding that she bought the outfit at a vintage store in the Village where the owner “stored vintage kids’ clothes for me.”

Continuing her acting career, the Oscar-nominated star shared details about her wardrobe in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and unsurprisingly, the “Captain Marvel” star described many of the body-hugging outfits as “uncomfortable and impractical.” ».

Johansson has played the role of Black Widow since 2010’s “Iron Man 2.” © Walt Disney Co./Courtesy of Evere

“Some of them are better,” said the mother of two, who admitted she never exercised before filming any of the Marvel movies. “I mean, it’s been evolving for a decade.”

Despite the restrictive costumes, she said “every step of the way has been an absolute joy” as she stepped into Black Widow’s shoes.

“Playing Natasha Romanoff has been one of the most cherished experiences of my entire career,” said the “Iron Man 2” actress. “I love the character. I love my Marvel family.”

