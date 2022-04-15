Scarlett Johansson was the cause of the bromance starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Working in Hollywood seems to be a world apart in which the stars who succeed there know each other. And, despite the fact that there are cases of feuds such as Will Smith and Chris Rock, most of them are great friends. Such is the case of Hugh Jackman Y Ryan Reynolds, who star in one of the most emblematic bromances in the film industry. This means that the actors are great friends, they consider each other brothers and, of course, worthy of making jokes with each other.

It’s been years since Ryan Reynolds Y Hugh Jackman they show their love by way of jokes and jokes. Undoubtedly, both know how to annoy the other, although, of course, without disrespect. In fact, they get to the point that the two chose to make fun of themselves even in the movies of dead pool Y Wolverines. These insults that the actors make are with grace and style, but they have a justified reason.

The first meeting between Reynolds and Jackman took place on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverinewhere Hugh had already established himself as this character, while Ryan was just making his debut as wade wilson. But, the arrival of the interpreter of dead pool made the protagonist think Wolverines since at that time the new cast member was married to one of her best friends, Scarlett Johansson.

Yes! The reason why this close friendship between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman began was because of Scarlett Johansson, who at that time was already shining in her role as Black Widow. It is that, when Jackman learned that they were married, he warned Reynolds that he would be watching him: “Scarlett had just married Ryan. So when he got to the set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here dude, because I’m looking”, was the phrase used by the X-Men star to confess how his friendship began with the one who now triumphs in Netflix.

In other words, Hugh became Scarlett’s protector without imagining that this would start one of his best friendships. It was the user on TikTok, @lourtur who shared this information and went viral on the aforementioned social network, mostly to revive the relationship between Scarlett and Ryan. Of course, it should be noted that now the actors are separated, for a long time, but Jackman is still friends with the two.