Scarlett Johansson wears the ideal red bikini to show her natural body

Scarlett Johansson Once again she shows us that she is not afraid to show her natural body on a walk to the beach with her husband, where she wore a red bikini with which she looks fabulous. There is no doubt that today is to say goodbye to stereotypes and love yourself as you are.

One of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood, Scarlett Johanssonreturned to monopolize everyone’s eyes after several photos of her with her husband were shared on social networks, Colin Josh, on the beach, as Internet users once again applauded his naturalness.

The actress has joined several celebrities who have decided to accept and love their body as it is and taught that a swimsuit can be worn safely and with power. With a relaxed attitude, smiling and sunbathing, she was seen on the coast of the hamptons last Friday, having fun with his partner and a couple of other friends.

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson shows her cellulite in a red bikini

At 37 years old and a year after giving birth to her son Cosmo Jost, we can say that she really looks stunning. For the occasion, she wore a red two piece swimsuit which he paired with black sunglasses and a white baseball cap. What caught our attention the most was the top that pronounced her neckline.

Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the site it originate desde.

On Twitter, several users celebrated that the actress shows the new generations that all bodies are different and that they should feel safe. when wearing a bikini or any other look. “She is the sexiest girl I know and thanks to her I feel confident in myself,” one netizen wrote, while another said, “I love seeing natural bodies, they make me feel good.”

Something we love is seeing our favorite stars hanging out and enjoying a well-deserved vacation. The protagonist of “History of a marriage” gave herself the opportunity to practice various risky and high-adrenaline activities such as jet ski in the water and surf.

Let us remember that it is not the first time that Scarlett she lets the world know her body with everything and what she has, so it will surely not be the last time she wears a swimsuit and shows it off without fear.