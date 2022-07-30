Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson wears the new Italian Bob cut that is trending – Revista Para Ti

The actress set a trend with this type of cut.

Scarlett Johansson She is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood.. In recent days it has become a trend, since the actress She sports an Italian bob cut and caught the attention of her followers.

This cut escapes the excess of layers with the aim of highlight each face in particular and give the hair a little texture. It is a very versatile option and can be worn with the parting in the middle or with the parting on the side.

This cut can have the ends straight, split or even combed inwards.. It can also be worn with the classic ‘Wet’ effect or with a faux fringe to the side.

scarlett johansson with trendy cut
Scarlet with the trendy cut.

It is ideal to have a elevated look with healed ends and providing a visual sensation of more quantity. But the best part of all is that it does not require much maintenance.

The ‘Italian Bob Cut’ can be styled to suit each one, from giving it a more original touch with the ‘wet’ effect or wearing it completely straight or with subtle waves.

