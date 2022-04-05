Scarlett Johansson, what happened to her? drastic change of look | instagram

Scarlett Johansson is an actress, producer and a beauty of a person both on the outside and inside, looking spectacular in each of her films, for example in her most recent role as black widow for the world of cinema Marvelwhere she appeared with a fitted one piece, fitting perfectly on her hips and red hair that seemed to be on fire.

The 37-year-old actress has been the dream woman of most of her male audience, well, we don’t blame them, she has a beautiful emerald green color, a narrow waist but with wide hips and without neglecting all her attributes.

However, Scarlett Johansson It is much more than a beautiful face and body, she has made it very clear that she is grateful to her male audience, but that she would like to become famous and known for her talent, for being good at what she does, not so much for how she looks , in various interviews, she has shown her displeasure when her colleagues are asked questions about her characters and she is only asked about her body, diet, etc.

And she has achieved it because she is so dedicated to her work, that for the movie “Ghost in the Shell” or “La Vigilante del Futuro” as they decided to call it in Latin America, released in 2017 and starring the beautiful Scarlett, where her appearance we can see it different from the other movies in which he has made appearances.

Scarlett Johansson, what happened to her? Drastic change of look, photo: instagram



Wearing black hair, different from blonde or redhead, in this film she is black-haired and her wardrobe is not so fitted, it does not highlight her attributes and that attracted attention, and to be honest, this is fine, because she does not always have to show her body so that the film attracts attention, she is an incredibly talented actress, she has always shown it, this project focused on nothing more than that, on her talent.

It is a film where science fiction predominates, it is based on a Japanese anime that bears the same name, written by Masamune Shirow, the film was directed by Rupert Sanders, the scriptwriter was Jamie Moss, William Wheeler and Ehren Kruger, make a Adaptation of an anime is complicated due to the fans of these, still, it was a very well received film and with Scarlett doing a fantastic job.

