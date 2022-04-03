Scarlett Johansson: Why does the actress hide when she is pregnant?

For many women, disclosing their pregnancy is a way of sharing with their loved ones the happiness of welcoming a baby into the family. However, there are those who, on the contrary, what they least look for is the spotlight, and one of them is Scarlett Johansson.

“I wanted to have my own feelings about the changes in my body without other people telling me how they saw me”

The Hollywood actress who was nominated twice for the Oscars in its 2020 edition for two different films: “Marriage Story”, in the category of “Best Actress”; and “Jojo Rabbit”, for “Best Supporting Actress”, She has established a practice every time she gets pregnant, and that is to disappear from the media spotlight.

She did it during her first pregnancy, in which she gave birth to her daughter Rose Dorothy, the fruit of her marriage to Romain Dauriac, and who was born in September 2014, and during her second pregnancy, in which she fathered her son Cosmo Just with her current husband, Colin Just, and whom she welcomed in August 2021.

“I have been very protective of my two pregnancies. I wanted to have my own feelings about the changes in my body without other people telling me how they saw me, if they thought it was positive or negative,” Scarlett said in an interview she offered to “Vanity Fair” magazine, making it clear that she wanted to avoid public scrutiny, which not only came from her followers or the media, but also from people close to her, especially women.

“Sometimes we don’t realize the pressure we put on pregnant women. Sometimes people give you their wishes, hopes and judgments about something that doesn’t belong to them. For me, being pregnant has always been exciting, but There have also been not too good things about it, like that scrutiny that comes from women who are very close to you, “said the actress.

JM