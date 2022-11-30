Scarlett Johansson will debut on television with a miniseries on Prime Video – Metro World News

It is increasingly common to see great movie actors as protagonists of series and movies on streaming platforms. The most recent case is Scarlett Johansson.

Although the actress participated in the original Netflix film, Marriage Story, she has never really worked for productions in another format such as series.

That is why the actress will make her debut, on streaming platforms. she with a miniseries called “Just Cause,” which will be based on a 1992 book of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominated actress, in addition to starring in the film, will be the executive producer through her company, These Picture.

What is the story about?

The Just Cause miniseries will center on Madison “Madi” Cowart (Johansson), a Florida newspaper reporter who is assigned to cover the final days of a death row inmate and comes to believe the prisoner’s claims of innocence.

The streaming giant placed a direct-to-series order to the project from Warner Bros. TV and writer Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This).

It’s important to remember that the novel was previously adapted for a 1995 film starring Sean Connery. Johansson, in one of her first film roles, played, at the time, the daughter of Connery’s character.

The duration of the miniseries and of course the premiere of the project are still unknown.

Johansson has had some very eventful years since his departure from the MCU. For this year, the actress was included in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, as well as her voice will be part of The Jungle Book 2. In addition to co-starring, along with Channing Tatum, in Project Artemis.