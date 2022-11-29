Scarlett Johansson will star in her first series, Causa Justa, for Prime Video

MADRID, 29 Nov. (CulturaOcio) –

Scarlet Johansson will star infor the first time in his career, a television series. The American actress will lead the main cast of a new adaptation of the book Just Cause (Just Cause) prepared by Amazon Prime Video. A work with which Johansson has a great link, since one of her first film roles was her appearance when she was just a child in the 1995 film based on the novel and starring Sean Connery.

As reported by Deadline, Prime Video has given the green light to the project from Warner Bros. TV and screenwriter Christy Hall, creator of the Netflix series This Shit Is Beyond Me. The adaptation for the small screen of the book published by John Katzenbach in 1992 will focus on the character of Madison ‘Madi’ Cowart.

Performed by Scarlett JohanssonCowart is a Florida newspaper reporter assigned to cover the final days of a death row inmate and who comes to believe the prisoner’s claims of innocence. In the 1995 film, Johansson’s second career role when she was still a child, the actress played the daughter of a detective (Sean Connery) hired by the death row inmate to prove his innocence.

In addition to starring in the series, Johansson will serve as executive producer through her company, These Pictures, which is handling the project with Warner Bros. TV. Along with the New York actress, Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn will also star in the role, while the production company’s television director, Zara Duff, will oversee the adaptation.

After closing her stage as Black Widow in the Marvel Universe, Scarlett Johansson is currently shooting Project Artemis for Apple TV+, which he stars alongside Channing Tatum. In addition, the two-time Oscar nominee for Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Stories also will soon release My Mother’s Wedding and Asteroid City, film directed by Wes Anderson and which has in its cast actors of the stature of Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Willem Dafoe, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Edward Norton, Maya Hawke or Tilda Swinton.