Scarlett Johansson with a magic camera portrayed all her beauty | Twitter

Would a magical camera be in charge of portraying the beauty of actress Scarlett Johansson at its best? Well, this mysterious camera would be the famous high-speed camera of the Canadian filmmaker Cole Walliserwho has directed music videos for great artists like Miley Cyrus, p!nk Y Katy Perryamong many others.

Cole attends the red carpets of the prestigious events Oscar awards and portrays all the most celebrities in the film industry with his camera that films in stop motion creating a shot out of this world, so at the awards ceremony in 2020 it would be the turn of the beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson pose to be photographed, however, what they would not know would be that it would capture their beauty in its maximum splendor.

Being the first red carpet for the 37-year-old actress for which she is nominated, being in two categories, as “best actress” for her incredible performance in the dramatic film “story of a marriage” and as “supporting actress” for making an appearance in the black comedy film that is under the title of “JojoRabbit“.

You may also be interested, Gal Gadot relaxes on the beach and poses playing with the sand

Scarlett Johansson attended in a dazzling rose-gold color, with a strapless style, the corset area fitted perfectly with her statuesque waist, long and loose making the illusion of a train, her blonde hair tied up in an elegant chignon that did not let any of it escape. rebellious strand across the face of the beautiful actress, so he would attend with the filmmaker to ask him how the dynamics of the shot would be.

Scarlett Johansson with a magic camera portrayed all her beauty, photo: Twitter



To which Walliser would explain that despite being a super fast camera, the shots would be super slow, so in a matter of a second she had to move fast, pose, play with her dress or do whatever she wanted to do, however, the interpreter of “Black Widow” She would be a little hesitant about the way she would portray herself, so when the count was given to do it, she only gave a radiant smile by moving one of her shoulders.

And seeing the results, fans were impressed by the way she captured the beauty of the gorgeous artist, many celebrities like Natalie Portman playing with the cape of his outfit, Brad Pitt Giving away some dance steps, just like the Mexican Salma Hayek.

BY CLICKING HERE you can see the beauty of Scarlett Johansson.