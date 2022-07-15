Scarlett Johansson with a pronounced neckline steals the gaze of fans | Instagram

Today we will go back to the year 2020, for the ceremony of British Academy Film Awards as they are usually known as BAFTA where the beautiful movie actress Scarlett Johansson would attend the event melting everyone present wearing a beautiful pink dress with lots of glitter and a pronounced neckline that stole everyone’s eyes.

For this award, the 37-year-old celebrity was nominated in two different categories due to the projects she had been working on lately, in “Best leading actress“for his incredible appearance in”Story of a marriage” giving life to nicole barberAccording to many critics, they assure that it is one of his best performances that you should definitely not miss.

While the other category was about “Best Supporting Actress“for the strong movie” JojoRabbit“for his role as Rosealthough unfortunately he didn’t take any statuettes home that night, what he did take Scarlett Johansson There were several looks, for her dazzling appearance where she showed off her beauty in a glamorous dress.

Wearing a long dress full of pink glitter, made up of thick straps holding on to her shoulders, adjusting to her perfect silhouette, showing off a flirtatious neckline in the chest area that made those present melt for the daring image they saw of the actress, a slit on her left leg to overflow more flirtation.

Her blonde hair gathered in a bun that did not allow any unruly strand to escape, luxurious earrings hanging from her ears, no doubt, Scarlett Johansson It looked spectacular that it was not for nothing that she was named one of the best dressed of the night, because that combination of the shine of her garment with the feathers on the tail of the dress.

The interpreter of Black Widow has been crowned one of the most relevant Hollywood actresses for some years, even as the best paid, due to her more than 20 years of experience where she has won the hearts of her fans and above all standing out for her incomparable beauty causing her to be cataloged as one of the most beautiful women in the business.