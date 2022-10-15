Scarlett Johansson’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

Scarlett Johansson was born in New York on November 22, 1984. American actress, singer and model. She has been nominated 2 times in the Oscar awards for best actress. She has also won a BAFTA for his role and performance in Lost in Translation as well as 3 additional nominations. Last but not least, to highlight his 5 nominations in the Golden Globes and 3 nominations in the SAG (Screen Actors Guild)

We have compiled the 10 best Scarlett Johansson movies ordered from worst to best according to IMDb with all the platforms where they can currently be seen online:

Avengers: Age of Ultron match point Lost in Translation Captain America: The Winter Soldier Captain America: Civil War story of a marriage The Avengers Avengers: Endgame Avengers: Infinity War The Prestige: The Final Trick

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Amazon Videos and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Director: Joss Whedon

Year: 2015

IMDb Score: 7.3

A cast consisting of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Anthony Mackie, Hayley Atwell, Idris Elba, Stellan Skarsgård, James Spader, and Samuel L. Jackson. It is the sequel to the Avengers (2012) and the eleventh film of Marvel Cinematic Universe. It had a budget of $365 million and raised a whopping $1.405 million. Scarlett Johansson was nominated for best science fiction/fantasy actress at the awards Teen Choice Awards. Also, 2 nominations for Favorite Actress and Favorite Action Actress in the People’s Choice Awards. Finally, we highlight her other nomination for Favorite Actress in the Kid’s Choice Awards.

match point

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin and HBO Max

Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Direction: Woody Allen

Year 2005

IMDb Score: 7.6

It was the first movie Woody Allen since ‘Hannah and her sisters‘ (1986) which made profits in the US. It grossed $85.6 million worldwide. Accustomed to making feature films of about 90 minutes, this is without a doubt the longest of them all. He achieved a Goya award in 2006 as best European film, 4 nominations for Golden Globes and a nomination for Oscar award as best original screenplay.

Lost in Translation

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Amazon Videos and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 42 minutes

Director: Sofia Coppola

Year 2003

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Bill Murray Y Scarlett Johansson. The film won a total of 108 awards, in addition to 77 nominations. We highlight his 4 nominations for the Oscar awards in the categories of best film, best director, best actor (Bill Murray) and best screenplay -of which he won a Oscar-. also took 3 Golden Globes in the categories of best film, best actor (Bill Murray) and best screenplay. Additionally, 2 nominations in the Golden Globes for best director and best actress (Scarlett Johansson). Finally, we highlight his 8 nominations in the awards BAFTA of those who won in 3 categories: Best Actress (Scarlett Johansson), best Actor (Bill Murray) and better assembly. Lost in Translation raised almost 1$20 million starting from 4 million dollars of budget.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Amazon Videos and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 16 minutes

Direction: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Year 2014

IMDb Score: 7.7

Interpreted by Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Cobie Smulders, Frank Grillo, Emily VanCamp, Hayley Atwell, Robert Redford Y Samuel L. Jackson. It is the sequel to Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and is the ninth movie of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Collection $714 million of a budget of $177 million. We highlight its nomination for best visual effects at the Oscars, as well as its 11 nominations at the saturn awards or his 6 nominations in the People’s Choice Awards of which only Chris Evans won in the category of favorite action actor

Captain America: Civil War

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Amazon Videos and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 27 minutes

Direction: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Year: 2016

IMDb Score: 7.8

Starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Emily VanCamp, Tom Holland, Frank Grillo, Martin Freeman, William Hurt Y Daniel Bruhl. It is the sequel to Captain America the First Avenger (2011) and Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). In turn, she is thirteenth movie of LuMarvel Cinematic Universe. It had a budget of $230 million and grossed more than 1153 million dollars.

story of a marriage

Platform: Netflix

Duration: 2 hours and 17 minutes

Directed by: Noah Baumbach

Year: 2019

IMDb Score: 7.9

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty Y Merritt Wever. He received 6 nominations in the Oscar awards and in the Golden Globes. Laura Dern won the only Oscar for best supporting actress and Scarlett Johansson She received nominations for best actress at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

Tied on points, we also have JojoRabbit (Taika Waititi, 2019) who received 6 nominations at the Oscars, including best film Y Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson. Finally he won the Oscar to the Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Avengers

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 22 minutes

Director: Joss Whedon

Year 2012

IMDb Score: 8.0

Interpreted by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Stellan Skarsgård Y Samuel L Jackson. It grossed at the worldwide box office more than $1.519 billion Starting from a budget of $220 million. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the award for Best animated effects in real image production awarded by Annie Awardsthe nominations for best visual effects at the awards Oscar Y BAFTA or the nominations of Scarlett Johansson for best actress or favorite film actress in different competitions such as the Kid’s Choice Awardsthe People’s Choice Awards and the Teen Choice Awards.

Avengers: Endgame

Platform: Disney+, Google Play Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 3 hours and 1 minute

Direction: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Year: 2019

IMDb Score: 8.4

Interpreted by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow Y Josh Broli. It is the direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was a resounding success at the box office, grossing more than $2.8 billion of an estimated budget of between 350 and 400 million dollars.

Avengers: Infinity War

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 29 minutes

Direction: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Year: 2018

IMDb Score: 8.4

A cast made up of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin Y Chris Pratt. It is the sequel to The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). And in the computation of films in the Marvel universe, it was the 19th feature film. It grossed more than $2.048 billion Starting from a budget of 300 million dollars.

The Prestige: The Final Trick

Platform: AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Direction: Christopher Nolan

Year: 2006

IMDb Score: 8.5

Starring Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson, Rebecca Hall, Andy Serkis, Piper Perabo and David Bowie. The Prestige It is based on the book of the same name by Christopher Priest. The film received 2 nominations for Oscar awards for best photography and best artistic direction. With a lower budget than other productions ($40 million) managed to collect at the box office worldwide more than $109 million. As an anecdote and curiosity… Did you know that the baby we see at the beginning is none other than the son of Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas? Emma is a producer on all the Nolan movies. So that, Oliverwould be the implicit protagonist of another of his father’s films.

It may interest you…

The 50 Best Martial Arts Movies Ever Ranked From Best To Worst According To IMDb

The 10 Best Robert De Niro Movies Ranked From Best To Worst According To IMDb

Top 10 Matt Damon Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

The 10 Best Jack Nicholson Movies Ranked From Best To Worst According To IMDb

Will Smith’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

References: Justwatch