Scarlett Johansson’s 5 bob cuts that are the key to looking super sexy

If we think of bob cuts with a super sexy touch, there is no better celebrity to inspire us than Scarlett Johansson. Because yes, the actress is one of the most sensual women in history and of course she is due to her birth beauty, but also to fashion outfits, makeup and hair you choose to elevate your look. For example, she is a fan of red lips, silk dresses and short hair! Especially the pixie and the bob.

So, emphasizing the latter hairstyle that today is a trend, in Glamorwe gather the Scarlett Johansson’s Sexiest Bob Cuts with which you can inspire yourself in your next visit to the salon, if you are thinking of making yourself a more sensual, daring look that exposes your clavicle and back. Like this or more hot?

blunt bob

Did you remember Scarlett in Avengers: Endgame? Attractive is little if we describe it! Her hair played a great role in this seductive characterization, because beyond the reddish color, the blunt bob cut with waves did all the work of framing the face. To ask the stylist, she requests a cut below the jaw with straight edges. When styling, respect your hair’s original texture, play around with it for a more daring result, or use a flat iron for a sleek finish.

The blunt bob looks gorgeous on round, heart and oval faces. Courtesy of the distributor

paraded lob

For those who want a cut, but are not willing to give up their length, we recommend you to point this look! It’s about a long bob either lob that reaches the shoulders and has paraded ends, which give the hair a much more relaxed, fresh and chic air. It is ideal to use in your 20s, 30s and 40salthough if you’re looking for something for later, cut to the chin to create an effect lifting.