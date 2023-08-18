Scarlett Johansson’s Best Looks: The Art of Being Sexy and Elegant at the Same Time

If there is anyone whose name evokes sensuality, it is she Scarlett JohanssonThis actress holds the title of being one of the most beautiful and sexiest women in all of Hollywood.

It has a very precise formula of how to be sensuous without losing elegance and presentation asteroid city by wes anderson In CannesStarring the actress, we review the looks with which she has shown us how to look sexy without losing out on style.

Scarlett Johansson’s best looks

sag awards red carpet

Scarlett chose a blue dress for the occasion Armani Priv A clear neckline as well as a cut that accentuated her figure thanks to the draping at the sides. In this look we can find two important keys: the first is the tone (darker colors are always more beautiful) and the second is the discreet hairstyle, make-up and accessories.

We can identify how to accentuate the neckline always be beautifulWhen explained in great detail how such a difficult element is complemented.

Drapes accentuate your fabulous silhouette! Getty Images

76th edition of Venice Film Festival

Red and sequins? The combination of the two might sound like the farthest thing from beauty, but the actress made it possible with one design on this red carpet. CelineSweetheart neckline with side opening.

What are the secrets? Monochrome, sandals the same color as the dress, discreet makeup, tiny earrings and, the final touch, a wet hair Clean, fresh and comfortable. When we have such a complex design, it is better to keep it simple.

The red color looks amazing on her! Getty Images

avengers endgame

If there is a color that is always associated with beauty, it is black, maybe it seems obvious, but it is a great ally if we want to choose clothes that highlight the skin.