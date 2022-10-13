Scarlett Johansson’s harsh revelation about her Hollywood career: “I became an object”

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood and with his roles in recent films like Black Widow, Story of a Marriage either JojoRabbit He continued to surprise the public with his talent. Although now the actress has moved away from the screens to dedicate herself to being a mother after welcoming her son Cosmo last year and has become an entrepreneur, beyond the successes, she made a journey of introspection in a recent episode of the podcast “Armchair Expert”, by Dax Shepard, where he showed the least pleasant face of the industry.

Scarlett’s history in Hollywood has not been easy, especially since she herself felt that her career would end soon. being hypersexualized by the industry when I was very young. She also learned how to juggle acting with being her mother after having her daughter Rose Dorothy in 2014 and going through a difficult breakup as she forged her career.

The actress said she found herself so “objectified” and “pigeonholed” while she was young that it made her lose hope that it was possible to diversify her characters. “I became a kind of object and I was so pigeonholed in this way that I felt that I did not receive the job offers for what I wanted to do“, said

Whoever brought Black Widow to life relived how she felt about how others perceived her at the time and went back to 2003, when at 17 she was cast as a character five years older in Lost in Translation.

“I think people think I’m 40 years old (I believed back then). Somehow it stopped being something desirable and something I was fighting against,” she added. “I think everyone thought that she was older and that she had been acting for a long time. I got pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualized thing. I felt like my career was over: I was like: this is the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played. And I was like, ‘Is this it?’

Scarlett began auditioning as a child, making her professional debut as an actress at the age of eight in the theater, in the play sophistry. Then, a year later, his first film job came with the film A Boy Called North, in 1994 and starring Elijah Wood. Later, his performance andn The Man Who Whispered to Horses, under the direction of Robert Redford, gave him more recognition, while also sharing credits with Thora Birch in GhostWorldin 2001.

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, crossroads of talents

After her first plunge into Hollywood, the actress dedicated herself to more commercial cinema, with some romantic comedies such as what happens to men in 2009 and her foray into the Marvel universe as the black widow in 2020, where he shared credits with another of the actresses whose name sounds strong, Florence Pugh. On this aspect and for Dax Shepard, the Oscar nominee clarified that she considered that times have changed and that younger actors, such as Florence herself or Zendaya (who swept the recent awards with her role in euphoria), are no longer pigeonholed and are much more versatile in their roles.

“I see the younger actors who are in their 20s, they seem to be allowed to be all these different things,” added Johansson. “It is also another time. We’re not allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, luckily, right? People are much more dynamic”.

“I’ve come to realize that it’s important to understand progress and change when it’s really significant,” he said. “Two steps forward and two steps back, and then it gets better and then it gets worse. It is not something finite. I think if you don’t make room for people to notice, then real progressive change doesn’t happen.”

In accordance with fashion, many have wanted to see in Scarlett a reincarnation of Marilyn Monroe in the 21st century, in an aesthetic that exploded as the image of Dolce & Gabbana. Although she has not been seen on the big screen, her next project is asteroid City, his first film with Wes Anderson. She will also share credits with Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham in My mother’s wedding.

