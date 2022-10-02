Scarlett Johansson’s impeccable looks to wear to the office

Scarlett Johansson She is one of those actresses who always attracts attention, no matter how she dresses. However, this time, she opted for some outfits impeccable and perfect to wear to the office and then leave for any event. Get inspired by it and look for your own clothes.

The outfits of Scarlett Johansson ideal for going to the office

This ideal look to wear to the office is inspired by basics. However, no one would believe that combining them results in the perfect working look to be the center of attention.

It is a bicolor bet in black and white. It was Scarlett Johansson who was encouraged to wear high-waisted black straight pants that combined perfectly with a top (sleeveless) as a semi-transparent black and white bodice.

The auction was given with the styling: she chose to put on her feet some dreamy stilettos with a vertiginous heel and pure trend. The material is transparent vinyl and for those who know their tastes, they would be the dream of both Kim Kardashian and Queen Letizia.

Thus dressed, the New Yorker did not need anything else, and it turns out to be a too elaborate beauty look and for this reason, she possibly decided to bet on wearing a simple gathered back and, as for makeup, she preferred it to be natural with a slight smoky eye. and lips in earth tones.

the look of Scarlett Johansson perfect to go to the office and then to a party – Source: El Mundo

Another very inspiring office look

For those who prefer skirts instead of pants, this look is also perfect for those office days. Once again, Scarlett inspired all women to bring a little glamor to work.

This look of Scarlett Johansson is for those who prefer to go to the office with skirts -Source: ELLE

Finally, this spectacular suit jacket, which can also be very flattering when going to work and then escaping to a party. It is a white set with a jacket that, without a doubt, highlights any figure.””

Scarlett Johansson hit with his ideal jacket suit to go to the office – Source: Vogue

In her case, the actress chose a tight silver lingerie design below, although it can be combined with any other garment and complemented with accessories such as a necklace and rhinestone earrings. The perfect closure would be stilettos.

Which of all these outfits of Scarlett Johansson do you dare to take to the office?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.