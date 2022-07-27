Scarlett Johansson’s Italian bob haircut is going to become the most desired because it flatters all types of faces

Wearing long hair is fine, but the truth is that in summer being comfortable is our top priority. In this sense, in the ‘beauty’ field, haircuts are once again the most requested in beauty salons and, summer after summer, we find proposals that become the maximum trend; however, there are others that never go out of style because they are flattering, comfortable and very specialas is the case with the bob cut.





The bob haircut is a classic that was widely used in the 1920s and is currently one of the most demanded, since it offers hundreds of variants and alternatives to adapt it to our taste or our features. And, without a doubt, the one that the actress wears Scarlett Johansson becomes one of the favorites among ‘beauty lovers’.

The actress has been photographed running errands in New York and wearing a very summery outfit and the most flattering, starring a loose dress with short sleeves and a floral print, with a midi skirt finished with a ruffle and fitted at the waist. By way of accessories, the one that gives life to the black widow He has opted for a simple white cap and classic ‘sneakers’ with rubber soles. However, the review of the haircut that the actress has recently done has caught our attention.

Scarlett Johansson with summer look in New York GTRES

A very versatile haircut

Specific, Johansson sports an Italian-style bob haircut. “This bob is an attitude change. Pursue a more careful and perfect image fleeing the excess of layers with the aim of highlighting each face and texture”, assures M.ª José Llata ​​of Llata ​​Carrera Hairdressing. “It’s a super versatile option, we can wear it with the parting down the middle and the ends either straight, open or combed in,” he adds. It is also ideal to wear with a classic ‘wet’ effect, of which the actress is a great fan, since she has worn it on different red carpets; or you can even show it off with a false diagonal fringe held in place with gel or with a hairpin, according to the expert. “You can’t get bored of this bob,” she finishes.

For its part, Ana Murillo, specialist in cutting, coloring and treatments at Blondie Madridargues that one of the greatest advantages of this hairstyle is that it isIt is very versatile, as it “provides a fresh, sweet and sophisticated air to any look”. In addition, it is a totally timeless hairstyle that favors all types of faces because it manages to balance the features very well.





How to get it

This haircut is straighter than the traditional bob. “This is a fully polished linear cut with no layers. It is done at the height of the chin or chin, it is ideal to have a raised look with healthy ends and providing a visual sensation of more quantity”, explains Ana Murillo.

Another of its great advantages is that it does not require a lot of maintenance, because as detailed by the Blondie Madrid expert, it is enough to go to the salon every two or three months to keep it always to the same extent.

how to style it

It can be styled to suit everyone, from giving it a more original touch with the ‘wet’ effect or wearing it completely straight or with subtle waves. On the other hand, another option recommended by the stylist is create a more elaborate look with tongs, which will be ideal even for an important event, however advises that the wave is not very marked.