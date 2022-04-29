Scarlett Johansson’s love of menswear inspired a matching red carpet moment with Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson is more than an award-winning actress, influential celebrity, and incredibly talented businesswoman – she’s also a fashion icon. And it turns out that many of the Marvel star’s most famous outfits stem from her love of menswear.

A coincidental red carpet moment with husband Colin Jost, in particular, was heavily inspired by menswear. In fact, she says that she always prefers men’s fashion to women’s. A power suit moment even covered the baby’s growth during Johansson’s pregnancy!

Scarlett Johansson commented on a coincidental fashion moment with her husband

(LR): Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Scarlett Johansson at The Beverly Hilton on November 18, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Reviewing all of her amazing fashions over the years in a video interview with Vogue, the ghost world star stopped in a look. Johansson featured herself and her husband at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards, where she was honored.

The suit was Versace, covered in all-white fabric with a sheer corset covered in crystals and a backless design that revealed skin and tattoos. His intentions of her with the look? To bring out her radiant skin!

“I had just announced the skincare line I’m working on, Outset, and then a very clean, beautiful, glowing skin moment,” Johansson said of the outfit. “I just wanted to let the dazzling corset and radiant skin shine through. And that was the look here.”

“It was also a power suit moment,” he added. “Why? Why not?”

In addition to the skincare inspirations behind her iconic look, menswear may have played a role. According to the two-time Oscar nominee, Jost likes clothes, but she enjoys shopping for him. “I love men’s clothing. I much prefer men’s clothing to women’s. I would happily spend more time looking for clothes for him than for me.”

And you can often see that in the styles he chooses to rock.

Other power suits that established Johansson as a fashion icon

While plenty of other looks have caught Scarlett Johansson’s attention, there’s nothing quite like the trendy power suits she’s sported over the years.

To name a few special occasions, there were the menswear-inspired styles at the winter soldier Paris premiere, the New York premiere of Lost in translationand the avengers endgame UK fan event.

In the winter soldier At the Paris premiere, she wore a scarlet-hued ensemble designed by Michael Kors and accessorized with a loose-fitting black blouse (hiding her first bulge). At the New York premiere of Lost in translationthe star caused a sensation in an all-white ball gown.

In it avengers endgame UK Fan Event, incorporated her Black Widow persona into the style with a one-sleeve corset/blazer combination that reflected her Marvel costume in a more modern and sexy way.

The iconic red carpet moment came just after the couple welcomed their first baby together.

The recent power suit moment came just three months after Johansson and Jost welcomed their first child together. He was born in August and the red carpet was on November 18, 2021.

The sitcom star and A-list actor have been married since 2020. Their dating history dates back to 2017 when they met again on Saturday Night Live (SNL) while Johansson hosted the show live for the second time.

However, during her hosting performance in 2006, they met and hit it off.

