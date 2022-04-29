Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson’s love of menswear inspired a matching red carpet moment with Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson is more than an award-winning actress, influential celebrity, and incredibly talented businesswoman – she’s also a fashion icon. And it turns out that many of the Marvel star’s most famous outfits stem from her love of menswear.

A coincidental red carpet moment with husband Colin Jost, in particular, was heavily inspired by menswear. In fact, she says that she always prefers men’s fashion to women’s. A power suit moment even covered the baby’s growth during Johansson’s pregnancy!

