Scarlett Johansson’s next four films

Scarlett Johansson It goes far beyond being a superheroine of Marvel. We already knew, of course, we knew about her great talents as an actress and her wide range, but the four projects that has premiere pending do nothing but confirm it.

The new project of the always eccentric (and successful) wes andersonthe incursion of Kristin ScottThomas in the world of management, his reunion with Chris Evans and its reinvention as the bride of frankenstein

There is nothing that can resist New York actress. Let’s take a look at those who will surely be your upcoming hits.

Asteroid City

The new film of wes anderson It has been shot in the Spanish town of Chinchon, revolutionizing an entire town. The cast of this film is led by Scarlett Johansson, but they are not the only familiar faces. Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Jeff Goldblum, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody…anyone else please?

The production has published a synopsis that places us in 1955in a fictional American desert town called Asteroid City. In that year and in that city a school contest is held, a summer camp dedicated to the observation of astronomical phenomena which brings together both schoolboys from all over the country and their parents.

Thus, a priori it does not seem like a very original argument, but knowing wes anderson Both the photography and the plot will bring us surprises. Sure.

My Mother’s Wedding

the veteran actress Kristin ScottThomas makes her directorial debut with this film based on a script written by herself and the writer and journalist John Micklethwait. This is the reunion between Scott Thomas and Scarlett Johansson after meeting in previous productions such as The man who whispered to the horses of Robert Redford from 1998 and The Boleyn sisters of justin chadwick premiered in 2008.

This movie intimate tells us about the meeting of three sisters in the house where they spent their childhood on the occasion of the third his mother’s wedding, interpreted by Kristin Scott Thomas. The three drag various emotional problems and they will have to relive issues of the past while learning to face their future. These three sisters are Scarlett Johanssonwho plays a captain in the British Royal Navy, Siena Miller, who plays a Hollywood star and Emily Beechamwho is a nurse.

Project Artemis

Little is known about the new film Jason Bateman (Ozarks) for Apple TV +, although its two protagonists are clear: Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans. This tandem is a guaranteed success, not in vain it was one of the couples with the most chemistry in the Marvel universe embodying Black Widow and Captain America.

As has been known, this film will recreate the space race that there was in the 20th century, when the United States and the Soviet Union competed to be the first to set foot on the Moon.

girlfriend

Scarlett Johansson will bring new life to a classic icon of horror on film girlfriendfrom the director Sebastian Lelioa reboot from Bride of Frankenstein (1935). In the original film, this being was created for the use and enjoyment of the monster, but in the new film, they want to give it a twist to the character.

The movie of Apple and A24 will follow a woman, modeled as the ideal and perfect wife, who denies to its male creator and escape of her obsessive clutches to create a new identity for herself in a world that sees her as a monster.