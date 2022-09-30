Scarlett Johansson’s riff knowledge put to the test

In the early 2000s the talent shows they were something relatively new still, it was not yet possible to foresee to what extent they would launch the career of some artists. In Spain we have had several examples of this, and in the US it has not been different: Kelly Clarkson debuted on American Idol in 2002 when he was only 20 years old, today he has 2 Grammys and his own tv showan interview space that is broadcast on various networks in different states.

It was precisely in that program, in the The Kelly Clarkson Showwhere we could see this curious anecdote that relates two worlds a priori not too connected: Scarlett johansson and the guitar riffs. The excuse for this strange union is that Kelly challenged Scarlett to compete with her to see who guessed guitar riffs faster. To do this, a guitarist played them live with the help of his White Flying Vwith jacket included.

These types of sections on talk shows are not unusual, as they allow the public to see the guests (usually actors, musicians and athletes) in activities that do not have to be related to their work. In the program El Hormiguero, for example, it happens constantly.

However, it seems that Kelly did not come with much desire to let participate Scarlett: it is clear that the idea was to create a situation funny in which the presenter was the bullying participant and Scarlett was the one who received a beating. You can see it under these lines, and although it is in English, the action is understood quite well.

A nice moment on television with the guitar as the protagonist, and a game that we can perfectly play ourselves with our guitarist friends. Another interesting guitar game is to play riffs with all the letters of the alphabet, as Marty Friedman and Paul Gilbert did in their day (below these lines). Games with riffs go a long way, and the best thing is that whoever loses, pay the beers.