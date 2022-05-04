Scarlett Johansson’s skirt, mega original

The style of the actress Scarlett Johansson It was always particular and quite unclassifiable. Always glamorous but original and far from classic, the American artist often surprises on red carpets, as was the case with the skirt which he wore at the premiere of the movie “Ghost in the Shell”.

Scarlett Johansson’s feather skirt

The most original skirt you can wear to the office. Source. yahoo

This time, we embrace that unique and daring imprint to add a different garment to office days. Do you dare?

Sometimes office attire is too similar, boring and uniform. And although the accessories and garments with which we combine it will be key, this skirt of pens can be a hit to vary the bland office outfits. Let’s see.

This skirt looks like fur, plush or stuffed animal but it is made of fake feathers. Thus, it gives a fluffy texture and volume to later compose an original style with other basic and neutral garments.

The ankle boots give a feminine and powerful touch to the skirt, very original! Source. yahoo

In the case of Scarlett Johansson she wore it last year in Paris, for the premiere of her film “Ghost In the Shell”, a Japanese cyberpunk classic. And she did it with a wide metallic belt. This accessory is ideal to mark the waist and take advantage of the volume of the skirt to stylize. We could change it for a wide black leather belt with a buckle, to tone it down.

The actress added a half shirt with a diamond pattern that we could replace with something more neutral like a beige silk blouse, a white top or a black crop top with a blazer on top.

As for the silver envelope with rhombuses with which the outfit was worn, just add a black Chanel-style mini bag or a classic Birkin-style midi square rigid bag.

The skirt The black with feathers by Azzedine Alaia seemed conceived to be worn with the ankle boots that the actress chose: with studs and pointed heels, as feminine as they were powerful. For the office, however, you can swap them out for stiletto heels or square heels for more comfort.

As for makeup, of course, you will choose black shadows, although the intense smoky effect is more suitable for the red carpet than for the corridors of the office, where you can choose a pearl gray to blend the black and tone down your makeup. up. Remember that it is a fun garment and a touch of originality, not a party outfit.

You will see how the same skirt with a white shirt buttoned up to the last button and tucked inside the skirt or with a cropped blazer has a very different effect from the most strident combination she chose. Scarlett Johansson for the premiere occasion.

Fashion is the art of combining clothes, looking for the best ways to stylize and highlight the best of each figure and adapt styles to each moment.

And you, do you dare to put together a combination that you like to put a little action to your office outfits with this touch that gives the skirt from Scarlett Johansson?