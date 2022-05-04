Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson’s skirt, mega original

The style of the actress Scarlett Johansson It was always particular and quite unclassifiable. Always glamorous but original and far from classic, the American artist often surprises on red carpets, as was the case with the skirt which he wore at the premiere of the movie “Ghost in the Shell”.

Scarlett Johansson’s feather skirt

The most original skirt you can wear to the office. Source. yahoo

This time, we embrace that unique and daring imprint to add a different garment to office days. Do you dare?

