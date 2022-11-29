Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson’s twin brother that very few people know

There are famous celebrities who have identical twin brothers and you didn’t know it. Famous people like Gisele Bündchen, Rami Malek and Scarlett Johansson are on the list.

The latter is very private with her family life, so it’s no surprise that her twin brother rarely appears at public events with her.

Who is Hunter Johansson?

The actress’s twin brother is older than her by only three minutes, and they were both born on November 22, 1984.

When his sister started in show business, he too tried to become an actor by appearing in a single movie called “Manny & Lo” in 1996. Although Hunter decided to become a public servant, he occasionally appears on red carpets with his sister, supporting her in different premieres and award ceremonies.

“If I know a really altruistic person, it would have to be my brother,” the actress said in an interview with People. “He reminds me that I have to be a better person all the time. I’m so proud of him”.

Hunter Johansson would have studied at the University of New York and later would have done a master’s degree in Public Administration. In 2008, he participated in the campaign of President Barack Obama. In addition, he is a community organizer in his neighborhood in Manhattan.

