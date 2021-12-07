Scaroni: ‘Elliott does not want to sell Milan by Christmas. Capital gains? Jump through hoops to overcome the constraints of Covisoc ‘| First page

spoke on the show “Politics in the balloon” on GR Parliament. In addition to a new stance on the stadium,, which became topical with the investigation of the Turin prosecutor against Juventus. “I don’t have much to say because it doesn’t concern us.But as long as we do not restore competitiveness to football we will always have problems in Italy, and the stadium can help us in this sense “, declared the number one of the Rossoneri club.

On the economic conditions of Milan: “Things are going in the right direction. All this is done by paying attention to costs, but also by an increase in revenues. I don’t forget that just two years ago Milan had less than 200 million turnover. If we do not restore competitiveness to our teams, the sporting results can only be a consequence of this gap. Elliott? He is under no obligation to close the investment. He decides to do so when the conditions arise. I do not feel any orientation towards the sale, one day it will happen but it is a very distant day I think “.

On the lead in the table and Liverpool: “For the moment things have gone well, apart from a few high-lows that we didn’t like. We are all focused on tomorrow’s game, which is very important for us. The Champions League is fundamental for us, this remains the first goal for us. We have 400 million fans around the world and they look more to the Champions League than to the championship. “

Still on the project for the new stadium: “We have reached an agreement that provides for the construction of a new stadium next to the Meazza and provides for real estate activities in the famous 0.35 (volumes, ed) that is requested of us by the Municipality of Milan as maximum buildability. made an effort for green areas, there will be 50 thousand square meters of park and therefore as green as five football fields, where today there is a square. We plan to announce the final project in the next few days and I would certainly say before Christmas. The project will be accompanied by a plan for the rest of the area “.