Scaroni: “Risk of lowering house temperatures by decree”

“There is a possibility that we will have to lower the temperatures of our homes by decree.” He said it Paul Scaronipresident of Milan and deputy chairman of Banca Rothschild as well as former CEO of Enel and Eni, in the episode of “Restart-L’Italia ricomincia da te” broadcast tonight at 11.30 pm on Rai2.

«Supplies to companies that consume a lot of gas – Scaroni added – they could be reduced, and by lowering the temperatures by two degrees in our homes we would save three billion cubic meters, there is the risk of having to do it compulsorily ».

Second Scaroni today we are in a state of need and energy dependence also due to the choices of the Italians who have opposed everything. “I don’t blame the delays on politics, but on the Italians who opposed everything, every time they tried to create a regasification plant, they opposed it. Making the laws when there is a crowd in the square is complicated, we have seen it with the Tav and the Tap. The fellow citizens must realize that without infrastructures we have serious problems ».

«I hope that the economic sanctions do not affect energy. We import thirty billion cubic meters of gas a year from Russia, I think we can replace fifteen, the others I don’t know where we could get them in the short term, I’m worried about next winter “, he explained..

On the possibility of a shutdown of the taps by Russia Scaroni he said: «I’m optimistic, I don’t think it will, because gas has been the lifeblood of relations between Russia and Europe for years. And if Europe gears up it will be difficult to go back “.

Scaroni pointed out that “Today the price of gas is 14 times higher than a year ago, I imagine it is destined to go down, but if we stop supplies, the price will rise again”.

