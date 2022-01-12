Scarpa launches a 12 million euro investment plan

Scarpa, a leading Italian company in the production of mountain and outdoor footwear, launches an investment plan of 12 million euros for business development, with a particular focus on sustainability, internationalization and innovation. As regards investments in sustainability, one of the cornerstones around which Scarpa’s business has always revolved, the plan launched by the company provides for a series of interventions that will make it possible to reach certain ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) targets. Among these, the renovation and expansion of the photovoltaic systems installed at the Asolo site, which currently already allow a saving of about 320 tons of CO2 emissions per year, and the purchase of Guarantees of Origin from certified renewable sources for a share equal to 100% of the electricity used in Italy. Investments are also planned in new machinery that will make it possible to reduce energy consumption and improve energy efficiency in production. These activities are part of a strategy that places sustainability more and more at the center of the business model of the Asolo brand: the values ​​in which the company believes, at the beginning of 2021, were reaffirmed in the Green Manifesto, a a programmatic commitment that sets out sustainable principles and puts them into practice in new initiatives, with the aim of aligning Scarpa’s activities with the best international standards.

The operation is also aimed at strengthening the internationalization plan launched by Scarpa. In fact, significant interventions are planned aimed at the modernization of the production plants located in Italy, Serbia and Romania and the purchase of new machinery, with a view to increasing attention to the environmental impact and a growing sensitivity to the well-being of employees and liveability of workplaces. The factories in Serbia and Romania, acquired in 2017, produce almost exclusively semi-finished products and are 100% controlled by SCARPA: in this way the quality standard is in line with that of the Asolo headquarters. SCARPA produces about 90% of its products in directly controlled factories, and a very large part in Europe: this allows targeted and timely monitoring of the social and environmental practices adopted, with particular attention also to the health and safety of workers.

A portion of the investments will then be allocated to the innovation item. The focus on research and development has always been one of SCARPA’s distinctive points: every year the company invests about 5% of its turnover in this area and files four European patent applications. A commitment that translates into a continuous experimentation of totally recyclable and ecological materials without affecting the performance and durability of the products, thus confirming itself as one of the most avant-garde companies in the world in the sector of mountain and outdoor footwear. Particular attention will also be given to the development of industry 4.0, through a modernization of the IT infrastructures that will make it possible to enhance the digitization of production processes.

“The outdoor industry is experiencing a moment of great expansion and we think this trend can continue in the next few years – underlines the President of Scarpa, Sandro Parisotto – This renewed worldwide interest in outdoor activities gives us great confidence and pushes us to continue our policy strongly oriented towards innovation and sustainability. With the new investment plan, we intend to lay the foundations for looking to the future and outlining growth objectives for the next few years, aiming to increase productivity and create new virtuous business models. Values ​​such as excellence and quality have made SCARPA an international reality, but at the same time deeply linked to its origins and territory. Starting from here, we continue our path by investing significantly to be increasingly innovative and green, embracing an idea of ​​sustainability that translates into responsibility towards employees, the territory and consumers. The decision to allocate new resources precisely in this direction is a further step forward towards our objectives “.

The investment plan launched by SCARPA was supported by a 12 million euro loan from UniCredit, with a partial guarantee by SACE, in the context of “Sustainable future financing”: through this intervention, the bank has granted the company a reduction in the rate compared to the conditions offered for these transactions, linking it to the achievement of at least two improvement in the ESG area. Luisella Altare, UniCredit North East Regional Manager, comments: «In the near future, ESG issues will increasingly be a discriminating element of success in the competition between companies. Supporting the many forward-looking entrepreneurial realities of this area such as Scarpa to seize new opportunities is our goal, with the ultimate aim of promoting a fair and inclusive transition for the entire national economic and production system “.