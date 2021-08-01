News

Scarring-Usa to William and Kate Middleton, is there the hand of Meghan Markle and Harry? – Free Daily

“The Prince” is a new product from HBO, available to stream from midnight on July 29, which is causing a lot of discussion in the UK. This is because the protagonist of the satirical and irreverent cartoon is the Prince George. This is the 8-year-old son of William and Kate Middleton: the Dukes of Cambridge did not want to make public statements, but royal sources assure that the family is outraged by the production of the cartoon.

The idea was born by the writer and producer Gary Janetti, already famous all over the world for the enormous successes he had with Griffin and Will &Grace. Among other things, it was Janetti who gave the voice to Prince George, who thought of turning into a cartoon after publishing memes that had as their protagonist the eldest son of the Dukes of Cambridge on the occasion of the wedding of Harry and Meghan.

The series consists of 12 episodes, is presented with strong sarcastic and satirical tones and includes practically the entire royal family, starting from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, up to Harry and Meghan. The Royal Expert Angela Levin he expressed all his disappointment: “It is terrible and incredibly bad right to mock and represent Prince George, Louis and Charlotte. They’re kids, you’re crossing the line, it’s disgusting“.

