Scary cars, here are the ten scariest in horror cinema

ROME – If you are faint of heart, turn the page. The following is the top ten of the “scary cars”, but not in the sense of beautiful or performing or expensive. The ten cars listed below are the queens of the most famous and gruesome films in the history of horror, and therefore they too, each in different measure and intensity, are the protagonists in their own right alongside the actors in flesh and blood. Do we see them? But yes …

1) The Exorcist – Mercedes Benz 280SE 4.5

In the most terrifying film dedicated to the occult, directed in 1973 by William Friedkin and based on the novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty, a beautiful Mercedes Benz 280 SE 4.5 appears, at the wheel of which is Max von Sydow in the role of father Merrin. The car in question was a variant of the S-Class W108 / W109, built on the W108 platform and powered by a powerful 4.5-liter 195 hp V8 combined with a 3-speed automatic gearbox. Production ended in 1973, with a total of 13,257 copies on the curriculum.

2) Deep Red – Fiat 500 TV Giannini

In the timeless film that in 1975 consecrated the success of Dario Argento, the Fiat 500 TV Giannini driven by the protagonist David Hemmings and Daria Nicolodi, respectively in the role of Marc Daly and Gianna Brezzi, cannot be forgotten. Production of the small car began in 1963 by the Roman manufacturer Giannini, who became Abarth’s main competitor in the customization of the Fiat 500. The abbreviation TV means Turismo Veloce.

3) The Birds – Aston Martin DB 2/4

In the famous film directed by Alfred Hitchcock in 1963, and based on a story by Daphne du Maurier published ten years earlier, a splendid convertible version of the Aston Martin DB 2/4 appears. This model was equipped with a 5,360 cm³ Corvette engine combined with an automatic transmission. The car was later bought by a wealthy Californian collector.

4) Psycho – Ford Custom Sedan

In Hitchcock’s other masterpiece, Psycho – again based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Robert Bloch based on the real story of serial killer Ed Gein – the protagonist on four wheels is a 1957 Ford Custom Sedan. that the American giant produced from 1949 to 1981 in different versions and variants. In the film she is used in Marion Crane’s escape, and plays a central role in the last scene of the film, when she is pulled out of the swamp in which she was hidden.

5) Shining – Volkswagen Beetle

No one would have imagined that a harmless yellow Beetle appeared in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 masterpiece. It is seen in the opening scene of the film, when it is shot from above traveling to the Overlook Hotel. At the wheel is him, Jack Nicholson, in the role of Jack Torrance. Beside his wife Wendy (Shelley Alexis Duvall) and in the back seat the little Danny. The yellow Beetle will no longer be seen throughout the film because it does not play a particularly prominent role; however, it represents a curiosity to be dedicated to motor enthusiasts.

6) Duel – Peterbilt 281

Impossible to forget the monster on wheels of Duel, the film that in 1971 brought the young Steven Spielberg to the fore. The killer truck that made this film famous was a Peterbilt 281 from 1955, which is actually a normal heavy-duty vehicle. As many will remember, there is no actor behind the wheel of the truck: the actor is the truck itself, which nevertheless ends its existence by falling off a cliff. For David Mann, who passed the killer truck in a Plymouth Valiant, it’s the end of a nightmare.

7) Don’t open that door 2003 – Ford Club Wagon

It is undoubtedly one of the bloodiest films in Hollywood. In addition to the sadistic Sheriff Hoyt played by Ronald Lee Ermey (how can we forget him as Sergeant Major Hartman in Full Metal Jacket?), The protagonist of the story is the green van, a Ford Club Wagon that will lead the boys towards a destiny to say the least splatter . The original name of the vehicle is “E-Series”. and responds to a range of vans produced from 1961 onwards. 5382 mm long, it is available in both LPG, diesel and petrol versions with various power levels, from 180 to 220 HP. It is the typical vehicle with a Hippy flavor, capable of transforming itself into a house on wheels when needed.

8) Christine, the infernal machine – Plymouth Belvedere

A bit like what happens in Dune, also in this case the car has been humanized. Christine, the Infernal Machine is a 1983 film directed by John Carpenter and based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. The car in question is a 1958 Plymouth Fury, which in the story helps the protagonist to become a sort of merciless avenger. The Fury was a model produced in six different generations by Plymouth, a division of Chrysler, from 1956 to 1978. The range included sedans, station wagons and convertibles. When the production company of the film chose the Fury as the protagonist, the mother house made available as many as 23 copies, even if they were not all Fury; among them were some Savoy and Belvedere, used as doubles.

9) Army of Darkness – Oldsmobile Delta 88

The third installment of the horror series The House, the film is directed by Sam Raimi and starring Bruce Campbell, who reprises the role of Ash Williams. It is he who drives this beautiful Oldsmobile Delta 88, a car produced for 50 years, from 1949 to 1999 in eleven generations. The model of the film, which in reality belonged to the director, was part of the ninth series: a sedan 5525 mm long and 1951 wide, with the double radiator on the front and a 3.8-liter V6 Buick engine, coupled to the GM transmission. Turbo-Hydramatic.

10) Frankenstein Junior – Stutz DV 32 Le Baron Convertible

We close this macabre top ten with a horror film that actually has very little. Remember the wooden-armed police inspector, Hans Wilhelm Friederich Kemp, who at one point in the film visits Dr. Frankenstein (or rather, Frankenstin) to investigate whether he too has the same macabre aspirations as his grandfather? The car he arrives in, and leaves with tires full of darts, is a Stutz DV 32 Le Baron Convertible. Born in Indianapolis, the Stutz Motor Car Company was an American house of sports and luxury cars, whose production began in 1911 and ended in 1935. In particular, the DV-32 was the latest model: less than 200 were made. specimens by some of the best American coachbuilders of the time. One of these was Le Baron, who designed the car used by the likeable Inspector Kemp.