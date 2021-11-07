SCENARIO / Italy, the small “province” that dances between China and the USA

But does the Italian problem end only in the heated debate between semi-presidentialism and presidentialism? Between a “catch-all” Mario Draghi or a future command ticket that divides tasks and competences between Palazzo Chigi and Quirinale?

If a great constitutionalist like Sabino Cassese, a few weeks ago in an interview, made it clear that in the Italian Constitution itself there is the possibility of a transition to presidentialism, a great political analyst like Marcello Sorgi points out that, beyond Renzian referendums failed, a presidentialism in fact has existed since the time of Oscar Luigi Scalfaro.

BETWEEN EU, FISCO AND PA / The postponed problems that now put the Government in trouble

Just look at the decisive interventions of the Quirinale in some situations those legislatures that should belong to the so-called and presumed “second republic”, the one that in reality was never born.

In the quarrelsome Italian anti-political debate, which now seems to annoy even the almost imperturbable Draghi, this new topic, among the many often far-fetched, avoids one of the decisive topical problems for the future of the world and for the geopolitical structure that is at the doors, which concerns us personally and which should interest us, not only to be vaguely analyzed in the internal pages of our “big media” and in the implications of television talk shows.

FINANCE & CLIMATE / Here is the real risk behind the idea of ​​growth at all costs

The result of all this makes Italy today a sort of “great province”, which cannot or does not want to understand what is dramatic is happening. In this way, Italy together with Europe is destined to become marginal. It will be a paradoxical effect of an unsuccessful globalization: more than opening us to the world and its problems, globalization pushes us back into the perennial Italian brawl and into the reality of an incomplete Europe.

Yet if you only look up, you need to be frightened and participate more and more intensely in understanding the world political situation.

RESTART ITALY / Draghi’s “turnaround” on GDP, markets, EU and foreign press

A few days ago, the Parisian Le Monde made a headline to put the chills in the back: “Dying for Taiwan?”, deliberately echoing the famous “Dying for Gdansk?”, which effectively opened the Second World War. Le Monde it has always been a daily well informed on international politics and communist regimes. At the time of the Cold War he understood the moves of the Soviets three months in advance.

Now we hope that that evocation and that equation between Taiwan and Gdansk turns out to be a big mistake, but there is no doubt that the current situation in the Pacific, the clash over Taiwan between Beijing and Washington has become almost disturbing and concerns not only the US and China, but the whole world, including the West of Europe.

Since the Americans left Afghanistan, there has been a crescendo of tones and threats that leave us astonished, as well as frightened. The latest news, passed almost in silence, is that of China which has identified a list of “irreducible separatists” of Taiwan, sanctioning Prime Minister Su Tseng Chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and the President of the Parliament of Formosa You Shyi- kun with “lifetime criminal liability”.

They and their families were banned from entering China and the special regions of Hong Kong and Macao. The order comes directly from Chinese President Xi Jimping. It is only the last act, a final warning after the threat of invasion of the island and the harsh response of US President Joe Biden: “If China attacks, we will militarily defend Formosa”.

All this is defined by Henry Kissinger, ninety-eight more alert and lucid than our “sardines”, “the demonstration of the strategic infirmity of the new ruling class”. Kissinger obviously does not refer only to Italy, which he dismissed years ago with a joke: “It is difficult to understand Italian politics, it is too complicated”.

It was Kissinger, at the beginning of the seventies, who found a solution of agreement with China together with the “great Mandarin” Chou En-lai, based on a paradox: “Taiwan, the island where Mao’s opponent retired, Chiang Kai-shek by creating a separate state exists. But for us it doesn’t exist or we’ll pretend it doesn’t exist ”.

Almost happy memories of an era where politics ruled and even in Europe attention was paid to the Vietnam war.

Now the “great province” seems to look casually, despite the nightmare of a nuclear war and all the consequences, already evident, of a trade war declared, which leaves devastating consequences for world economies and above all for Italy, which is a transforming country and therefore needs raw materials.

Faced with the tragedy of a conflict, how would Italy behave, who would it take sides with? Perhaps it is worthwhile already now to talk about it with everything that happens. Currently in the Pacific, after Chinese and American cross-declarations, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace several times. Meanwhile, it arms itself with impressive acceleration, launching a nuclear submarine every fifteen months and continually building aircraft carriers.

The United States responded with a new Anglo-Saxon alliance: USA, Gran Britain and Australia, equipping the latter in a short time with at least a dozen submarines nuclear. The new alliance was called “Aukus Pact” and it is not yet clear what operational relations it can establish with the old NATO, which in fact always had the United States at its center.

In addition, across the Pacific there is an impressive rearmament race: North Korea resumes nuclear tests and launches long-range missiles, South Korea responds along the same lines.

Then there is Japan, which almost violating article 9 of its post-war Constitution imposed by the Americans, doubles its military investments in an anti-Chinese key, passing from 1 to 2 percent of GDP. Finally, again China experimenting its technology with invisible missiles that can change direction.

Is it possible that all this does not affect the Italian and also the European debate? What will become of the famous and until recently accepted Silk Roads? In short, where will Italy and Europe be in a possible limited or global confrontation?

Anything that resembles a powder keg that concerns the whole world seems foreign to Italian publications.

Federico Rampini, an Italian-American, remembers it with a book, Stop Beijing, he writes continuously with great competence on Limes Carlo Caracciolo. But then you have to go and get information from Graham Allison, who published in 2018 Destined for war. Will America and China be able to escape Thucydides’ trap? On November 4th, while the Pacific is in full boiling, another book came out, The long winter of 1933. At the origins of the Second World War by Paul Jankowski. It analyzes the Geneva conference, when the great powers of the time proved unable to build a new order under the banner of collective security and shared norms. It was the eve of the disaster.

And the great book by Alan John Percival Taylor must never be forgotten The origins of the Second World War. Not to mention the warnings of great figures such as Winston Churchill and John Maynard Keynes after the First World War, with a similar statement after Versailles: “These are not making a peace treaty but preparing a Second World War”.

For heaven’s sake, history never repeats exactly, but why is the explosive situation in the Pacific so neglected in Italy and Europe? Why don’t we study it and try to fit in with the proposal of a reasonable mediation? It would be a major foreign policy initiative and Italy’s role would have a prominent place.

Instead, a report by Edward Luttwak, made a few days ago at the Luiss Business School in Rome, makes an impression. Luttwak says: “The only place in the West where the Chinese have a great social influence is Italy. Chinese propaganda relies on people like Romano Prodi, who sells millions of books in China, Massimo D’Alema, Giovanni Tria. Everyone goes on television and praises China ”. And again: “Romano Prodi works for the Chinese, find me another former prime minister who works for the Chinese”.

Hoping that Luttwak is a provocateur, why not clarify immediately and perhaps respond in kind in an explosive situation like this?

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED