SCENARIOS / The US is the real reason that prevents Putin from invading Ukraine

In recent days, the problem of Ukraine has risen, the problem of the geopolitical role of this state, at the center of the confrontation-clash between the United States and Russia, and of the consequent rhetoric of the two protagonists.

On the one hand, the United States with the rhetoric of the ambitions of the Soviet empire that would like to return to the current scene, both as a power and as an ancient territorial extension. On the other hand, Russia with the narration of a single underlying identity of Russian nations.

I must immediately say that I consider the Russian version much more justifiable, supported by a millennial past of populations united by language, religion, customs, military and social tensions; that is, the boundless land beyond the Vistula towards the east, inhabited by Russian peoples, who within them are declined into white Russians, Russians of the north and Russians of the Black Sea and the Dnieper: the mythical land of the Don Cossacks, another ancestral Russian river.

An identity that could be traced back to the scheme with which we think of Italy before 1860 and starting from 1200: a single one gens Italian divided politically and for reasons of expediency of the times in many states. After all, Gogol was also a valuable anthropologist, and in 1827 he described those who lived south of the Alps and throughout the peninsula as Italians. It was not the only one: it was the language of everyone, from the man in the street to the chancelleries of all of Europe; and yet, despite all this, in the seventeenth century, in the eighteenth century and for a good part of the nineteenth century, the advantages of international politics to give birth to the Italian state, that is, the nation of Italians, had not matured.

Curiously, in their recent reports the US organs have always talked about new ambitions of an old Soviet power, never going to disturb the tsarist empire; the thing is curious only in appearance, as if the United States began to speak explicitly of nostalgia for the Tsarist empire, it would fall at the foot of the boundlessness of the spaces of the past, thus giving a clear confirmation to the Russian utterances.

It can therefore be reasonably stated that today in Ukraine, thanks to the 2014 coup d’etat orchestrated by the US, there is a pro-American and Western government, but that at the same time the reality is immensely more complicated. Complicated by the fact that the United States itself lives, in the depths of the anthropology of a population of European origin, a sacred love for the Russians, inconvenient to declare.

The American myth of endless spaces, of free men in the face of destiny, without the protection and inconvenience of the ancient legacies of the civilizations of the past, finds in the endless Russian spaces a living and fresh mythology, still pulsating with emotions. For a large part of the average American, Russia with its immensity and its beauties has become an identity horizon, facing a reality that poses endless difficulties. However, it cannot be said aloud, because these anthropological identities also have a very dangerous social implication: we have an idea of ​​how society in the United States is fractured today by racial disputes, economic disputes, territorial imbalances, not least of which the immigration from Latin America?

Instead, on the Russian side, the breezy invasion of Ukraine brings with it constraints, but they are very different from the many that happen to read in so much specialized press and not. Basically, it is assumed that an invasion of Ukraine by Russia is more or less a bluff in its essence, as the consumption of material and economic resources would be too high for a crisis economy and as small as the Russian one.

In fact, one could easily disagree with such readings. First, the Russian economy is neither small nor in crisis. Second, the real limit and the real bond that Putin faces is that of the flow of blood between people at the bottom they belong to a common identity: that of the Russians, made up of Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Georgia and Armenia.

Here lies the limit: you cannot enter with tanks pouring the blood of the same people; in fact, in this regard, the low-intensity conflict in the Donbass between Ukrainians and rebel pro-Russian republics and which has caused about 14 thousand deaths since 2014 up to now, is now read in Kiev – and Moscow – as a bloodbath of which one feels shamefully responsible in the two capitals.

And all this was orchestrated by the CIA, using Zelenskii; Can we forget that at the end of November the Ukrainian president was talking about a probable coup planned for 1 or 2 December? What happened? Nothing. But if nothing happened of the upcoming events declared by Zelenskii, something happened to him, who lost all credibility, fully confirming that he was being manipulated by the United States.

But there is more: when it comes to Taiwan, the United States does nothing to deny its military participation in a possible dispute with China; when it comes to Ukraine, the first thing they have done in Washington is to declare the absolute absence of a direct military involvement. And the reason is simple: the only power that the United States fears at the military level is Russia but the situation is in other ways balanced by the fact that only the United States excel in military productions that are closed to the Russian Federation.

A balance whose keystone, at the last decisive level, is represented by nuclear weapons. And to violate this principle is to expose the Earth to destruction.

Therefore, how can one evaluate the real state of wealth of Russia, described by so many unworthy people as a nation in crisis and on the corner? Here we would need the help of a macroeconomic theory that I personally consider ridiculous and deranged, if not dropped into reality case by case, and in any case with inscrutable final distinctions; I am talking about the Ppa, the theory of purchasing power, which is more useful for getting the brain drunk than for making sensible reasoning.

Basically, with a targeted approach to Russia and with infinite cautions that do not completely eliminate even important errors, it can be concluded that the Russian GDP corrected with an adequate PPP is equal to about 40% of the American one. And this explains why at the military level we are talking about the two only and true superpowers.

I close by saying that the PPP calculated for China, for example from Wikipedia data, is an extrapolation that makes me completely disagree.

