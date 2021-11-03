Scenes from a wedding, the series that makes couples argue in front of the TV

Scenes from a wedding it’s a long melee. Five hours that tell almost four years of Jonathan and Mira’s life as husband and wife, made up of looks, silences, winks and words, many, often used as razors. This is the remake of the TV series written and directed by Ingmar Bergman in 1973, one of the most copied and cited works on TV and in the cinema when facing a couple crisis. Confronting a sacred monster like Bergman can make the veins of the wrists tremble but the result obtained by Hagai Levi for Hbo (in Italy on Sky Atlantic) is very respectable. And one of the main merits is of the two lead actors, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac who provide great proof. So much so as to worry, make the couples argue and even argue that in front of the TV they have followed their furious discussions and clumsy and desperate attempts at reconciliation. Because in every sentence, in every little reaction of theirs, it is difficult not to take part: either with one or the other.

From the first of the five episodes the director shows us the actors as they reach the set and the frenzy of the seconds that anticipate the turning on of the cameras. As if to underline that sometimes the distance between fiction and reality is not that great. We are located in Boston, in the hushed interior of an American family that is more upper than middle class. As expected, there is a garden and a driveway outside. After ten years of marriage, Jonathan and Mira try to explain to a pollster how they see themselves and what expectations they have of their union. He, a former Orthodox Jewish teacher, is the one who stays at home and looks after his young daughter. She is a career woman, often traveling the world. Jonathan explains that he sees marriage as a means and not an end and talks about a platform on which to grow as individuals. Mira, without believing it too much, says that after the first years in which everything is beautiful and exciting, it is above all balance that counts. They are then found in the bedroom in the evening. First they are shown to us in all the moments that they prepare the meeting on the matrimonial bed. Bed that almost transforms into a ring where the most terrible things can be said to each other. The balance between the two has now become unstable and she will break it completely when she confesses to him a parallel relationship with a younger boy with whom she wants to live. “He is not one you would have esteem, you would make fun of him,” Mira tells Jonathan, almost believing that she is not hurting him, but having the opposite effect.

If in Bergman’s miniseries it was the career man and cheating man, in the new version the roles are reversed: Mira almost always perfect and elegant, Jonathan often in overalls. If their beauty and coolness like Hollywood actors is not immediately identifiable with the audience, the phrases, recriminations and clichés they unroll in their long body-to-body are instead. Jonathan clearly frightened and irritated by his wife’s sighs and grimaces in which he glimpses some impending disaster. In front of which, however, he prefers to remain silent, as if to avoid any element that could put their relationship in difficulty. He aims that in order to remove unresolved knots between them he spasmodically proposes to do something, to keep his mind occupied and perhaps think about the renovation of the house. Jonathan who does not want to weigh the choice of being at home to keep up with his daughter but does it in a “passive-aggressive” way with her who accuses him of it. Not to mention the waltz on who has the greatest faults in their separation and so on. The whole plot of the miniseries proceeds by tears. It seems that in the couple and in the marriage at a certain moment something breaks that is impossible to fix. Although basically the question that emerges without finding a definitive answer is: is it worth it? Is it really worth throwing all cards and forty-eight and facing all that suffering if you are not sure of a better landing?

In Scenes from a wedding there is almost everything. And the skill of the director aided by screenwriter Amy Herzog was precisely to bare the couple. At certain moments it almost seems to feel the violent anger of Story of a wedding with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, another successful work of recent times. Even if there was something too constructed and cold in that film. While the conflict told in the miniseries comes loud and clear. There are also some quarrels, in particular when the husband questions his wife about her extramarital affair, in which certain atmospheres of Closer. Magnificent film by Mike Nichols that almost 40 years later The bachelor leads the quartet Clive Owen, Jude Law, Julia Roberts and Natalie Portman in a whirlwind of endless betrayals and separations. There are also some literary influences, such as the entire saga of John Updike’s Rabbit or the intense My life as a man by Philip Roth. To reiterate once again that certain dynamics in the couple come from afar and remain immutable. Only this time they are accompanied by the trills and unbearable hum of smartphones.