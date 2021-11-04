scenes from the vote in New Jersey- Corriere.it

from Andrea Marinelli

Governor Phil Murphy narrowly re-elected, the first Democrat to do so in 44 years. Trucker Edward Durr one step away from defeating the state’s top Democrat. Vito Perillo, 97, was confirmed mayor: the oldest in the country

Eventually the Democrats kept New Jersey. The outgoing governor Phil Murphy he overcame the unknown Republican challenger with great effort and as much fear Jack Ciattarelli and, when the count reaches 90%, has 29 thousand more votes, a paltry percentage point sufficient to award victory. The polls gave Murphy a large margin, but more than the excellent pandemic management were the tax issues – New Jersey has the largest property taxes in America – and social issues, such as teaching in the schools of systemic racism, a theme that scares much of suburban America, the white one, and against which the Republican candidate campaigned, who also contested lockdowns, the obligation to vaccinate and wear masks. Accused of being a foreigner – in the election campaign Ciattarelli sported a Boston Bruins hockey jersey with the name of the governor, to emphasize the origins of Massachusetts – and for his past in finance, Murphy narrowly made it and the first time in 44 years that a Democratic governor in New Jersey has been reconfirmed. It was a typical New Jersey experience, he said last night, breathing a sigh of relief, to supporters who arrived at Asbury Park (here a report from the city of Bruce Springsteen) to celebrate the victory. I was going one way, and it took us longer than we thought.

Also in New Jersey, one of the surprises of the electoral round materialized: Edward Durr, 58, a conservative truck driver who spent just $ 153 on his election campaign, one step away from victory over one of the state’s most powerful Democrats, State Senate President Stephen Sweeney, 62, who was already planning to run for governor in 2025. Durr has been traveling the American streets for 25 years and has never had public roles, Sweeney was elected to the Senate 20 years ago and has been leading it since 11, an absolute record: it seemed an uneven battle, but the truck driver Durr ahead of 2,000 votes when the count reached 98% (32,000 to 30,000). kind of like restoring an old rusty 1964 Mustang rotting in the garden, Durr said during the campaign, but New Jersey, like the car, has good bone and solid build. He just needs someone to show some Tlc, tender loving care, he argued. Care, attention and care.

There is a third story that comes from the Garden State, that of Vito Perillo, 97 years old, a WWII veteran who was re-elected as mayor of Tinton Falls, a town of 18,000 on the Jersey Shore 40 miles from Newark, defeating three challengers. Son of Italian immigrants from the Bronx, Perillo is the oldest mayor in America: his term will expire at 101 years. He was first elected in 2017, shortly after the death of his wife to whom he had been married for 64 years, with no political experience: promising to lower taxes and restore a police department hit by various scandals, he knocked on every door of the city. This year I can’t walk like I used to, he recently told People, explaining that with his campaign leader, a retired former postal worker, sent 4,000 flyers and delivered another 2,000 by hand. I love my job, he explained to the magazine. It keeps me alive, keeps me going.