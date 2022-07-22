Scentia by Grimena Amorós: light art for mental health and well-being

Until August 31, the Azkuna Zentroa Atrium, Bilbao’s Center for Society and Contemporary Culture, hosts SCIENTIA, a monumental sculpture by the Grimanesa artist Amorós.

Based on the importance of light to improve people’s state of mind and mental health, the Peruvian creator based in the United States proposes this installation to promote moments of self-reflection and personal fulfillment.

“Creating large-scale immersive sculptures requires understanding how our environment affects our mood and well-being. My site-specific SCIENTIA light sculpture will engage visitors in a dialogue with the surrounding architecture and community, fostering moments of self-reflection and personal fulfillment, while simultaneously creating a connection through the use of light.” artist.

The name of the project, SCIENTIA, is a Latin word meaning knowledge, experience and expertise. The word implies a socially interactive activity; the search and exchange of wisdom. This artwork will explore human connection using our basic understanding of the world: fire, water, earth, and light. Through this primordial immersion, SCIENTIA provides a means of accessing our emotional selves that nurtures well-being and promotes community engagement.

This site specific installation is part of the artistic program that accompanies the first international congress “The Wellbeing Summit for Social Change” which was held in Bilbao from June 1 to 3 to address social and community change, through collective action.

About Grimanesa Amorós

Grimanesa Amorós is a Peruvian-born American artist whose work explores connection to community at the intersection of history, technology, and architecture. Her monumental light sculptures incorporate video, lighting and electronic elements to create immersive environments. Technology complements the concepts of her work without defining it. She draws inspiration from important cultural legacies. However, she does not have a nostalgic view of the themes of her. In the art of Grimanesa Amorós, the past meets the future.

