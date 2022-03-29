Schedule, channels and streaming to see Live the match Ecuador vs. Argentina in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup | Soccer | sports

As it was calculated for Ecuador, the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup came before playing the last day against Argentina, and therefore, the match on Tuesday, March 29, will be to celebrate before its public.

In Guayaquil, two teams that are in the World Cup meeting will face each other, but they must complete the calendar with aspirations that do not go beyond trying alternatives and encouraging the attending public. Of course, it would not hurt for Ecuador to finish third in the standings, a position that it has maintained in the last four days.

Argentina will play against Ecuador with all its arsenal.

Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A tie or win for La Tri, combined with Uruguay’s defeat against Chile, helps them stay third, while Argentina (38 pts.) still has something at stake: winning and waiting to see if Bolivia takes even one point from Brazil. (41 pts.) in La Paz, to discount two and wait for the rescheduled game they have against the Brazilians. If they win it, they will be first in the standings.

The match will be Ecuador’s last in front of its public, before leaving for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, unless a previous friendly is scheduled in Ecuadorian lands.

Schedule, channels and streaming to watch the match Ecuador vs. Argentina

-Ecuador vs. Argentina

Stadium: Pichincha Bank

Schedule to see live Ecuador vs. Argentina

· Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Mexico: 18:30

· Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay: 20:30

· Paraguay, Chile: 20:00

· Venezuela and Bolivia: 19:30

· Spain: 00:30

· United States (New York and Miami): 20:30

· United States (Los Angeles): 16:30

Channels to watch live Ecuador vs. Argentina

· Ecuador: The Soccer Channel (application and website) on YouTube, Movistar Play and TV Cable

· Venezuela: TLT, Meridian TV and TV

· Colombia: snail and Snail Play

· Peru: America Television, Movistar Sports and Movistar Play for Peru

· Bolivia: TV LEVELS and Tigo Sports

· Chile: ChileVision, Clear Video, CDF HD and CDF Stadium

· Argentina: TyC Sports and Public TV

· Paraguay: Tigo Sports

· Uruguay: VTV+

· Brazil: IE Plus

· Mexico: SKY Sports (504-546)

· United States: FITE-TV

