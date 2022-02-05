Schedule for the fourth evening Sanremo 2022: covers, duets and guests on the program

The live broadcast of the fourth evening

Here is the lineup of the fourth evening of Sanremo 2022 with the duets and the cover for one of the most loved and popular events of the festival: on stage the reinterpretations of songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Amadeusit will be Maria Chiara Giannettaprotagonist of Blanca, the revelation fiction of Rai 1. This evening the audience will vote through televoting (with a weight of 34% on the overall result), the jury of the press room, TV, radio and web (33%) and the opinion polls 1.000 ( 33%). The average of the overall voting percentages obtained during the evening and those of the previous evenings will determine a new general classification. Guests of the floating stage on the ship are the Nuclear Tactical Penguins.

Here are the songs chosen by the 25 big names in the competition and the guests on stage:

The Vibrations will propose Live and let die from Paul McCartneywith Sophie and the Giants and the teacher Peppe Vessicchio. Ditonellapiaga And Rector, No one can judge me from Caterina Caselli. Michele Bravi will be measured with I would … I would not … but if you wantfrom Mogol & Battisti to which he will also pay tribute Giusy Ferreri with I will live without youpaired with Andy of the Bluvertigo.

Massimo Ranieri will pay homage Pino Daniele with Anna will comeperformed with Nek; Tananai will do it again You start making love from Raffaella Carrà with Pink Chemicalwhile Fabrizio Moro he chose Lonely men of the Pooh. Rkomi will duet with i Caliber 35 in a medley of hits by Vasco Rossi. Medley also for Ana Mena with Rocco Hunt and for Gianni Morandi with Mousse T.

Giovanni Truppi he chose Fabrizio De André with In my hour of freedomwith Vinicio Capossela; Elisa, What a feeling from Irene Cara (from Flashdance). Noemi will perform in You make me feel (like a natural woman)one of the hits of Aretha Franklinwhile Iva Zanicchi will propose Songfrom Don Backy And Said Mariano in the version of Milva.

Achille Lauro he wanted next to him Loredana Berté in You are beautiful; Dargen D’Amico will propose his version of the Doll from Patty Pravo; Emma, Baby one more time from Britney Spearswith Francesca Michielin. Mahmood & Blanco will reread The sky in a room from Gino Paoli; Matteo Romano Your Song from Elton Johnpaired with Malika Ayane; Yuman will propose My way from Frank Sinatra with Rita Marcotulli; Aka7even will duet with Arisa on the notes of Change from Alex Baronitwenty years after his death.

Saint John called Fiorella Mannoia to pay tribute to Pierangelo Bertoli with Hard-nosed. The List Representative he chose Be my baby from the Ronetteswith Cosmos, Margaret Vicar And Geneva; Highsnob & Hu will propose I have fallen in love with you from Luigi Tencowith Mr Rain; Irama will be on stage with Gianluca Grignani on the notes of My story between my fingersa piece by Grignani.

01 Noemi (You make me feel like) A natural woman (Aretha Franklin)

02 Giovanni Truppi with Vinicio Capossela In my hour of freedom (Fabrizio De André)

03 Yuman with Rita Marcotulli My way (Frank Sinatra)

04 Vibrations with Sophie and the Giants and Peppe Vessicchio Live and let die (Paul McCartney)

05 Sangiovanni with Fiorella Mannoia Hard-nosed (Pierangelo Bertoli)

06 Emma with Francesca Michielin Baby one more time (Britney Spears)

07 Gianni Morandi with Mousse T Medley

08 Elisa What a feeling (Irene Cara from Flashdance)

09 Achille Lauro with Loredana Bertè You are beautiful (Loredana Bertè)

10 Matteo Romano with Malika Ayane Your song (Elton John)

11 Irama with Gianluca Grignani My story between my fingers (Gianluca Grignani)

12 Ditonellapiaga with Rector No one can judge me (Caterina Caselli)

13 VAT Zanicchi Song (by Don Backy and Detto Mariano in Milva’s version)

14 Ana Mena with Rocco Hunt Medley

15 The List Representative with Cosmos, Margaret Vicar And Geneva Be my baby (The Ronettes)

16 Massimo Ranieri with Nek Anna will come (Pino Daniele)

17 Michele Bravi I would … I would not … but if you want (Lucio Battisti)

18 Mahmood and Blanco The sky in a room (Gino Paoli)

19 Rkomi with Caliber 35 Vasco Rossi medley

20 Aka 7even with Arisa Change (Alex Baroni)

21 Highsnob and Hu with Mr Rain I have fallen in love with you (Luigi Tenco)

22 Dargen D’Amico Doll (Patty Pravo)

23 Giusy Ferreri with Andy from Bluvertigo I will live without you (Lucio Battisti)

24 Fabrizio Moro Lonely men (Pooh)

25 Tananai with Rosa Chemical You start making love (Raffaella Carrà)