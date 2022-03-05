schedule of matches on the 17th and 18th

The Qatar 2022 Qualifying entered its final stretch. There are two dates left to meet the teams that will accompany Brazil and Argentina to the World Cup and the squad that will play the playoffs.

Peru and Uruguay will star in a final. Both teams will face each other on the 17th in Montevideo. The bicolor is located in the fifth box with 21 points, one unit from the fourth position, where the Celeste is.

YOU CAN SEE It will no longer be simultaneous: Match between Argentina and Venezuela for Qualifiers change of date

Chile, Colombia and Ecuador will be waiting for the result between Peru and Uruguay. The ‘Red’ will have a tough test, it will be measured against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.

By date 18, the team led by Ricardo Gareca will have to face Paraguay at the National Stadium. For its part, Uruguay will visit Chile in Santiago.

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Schedule of matches for date 17

Hour Match Town 18:30 (Peruvian time) Uruguay vs. Peru Montevideo 18:30 (Peruvian time) Colombia vs. bolivia Barranquilla 18:30 (Peruvian time) Brazil vs. Chile Rio de Janeiro 18:30 (Peruvian time) Paraguay vs. Ecuador east city

Hour Match Town 18:30 (Peruvian time) Argentina vs. Venezuela Buenos Aires

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Match Schedule for Date 18

Hour Match Town 6:30 p.m. (in Peru) Peru vs. Paraguay lime 6:30 p.m. (in Peru) Venezuela vs. Colombia Guiana 6:30 p.m. (in Peru) Chile vs. Uruguay Santiago 6:30 p.m. (in Peru) Ecuador vs. Argentina Guayaquil

Hour Match Town 6:30 p.m. (in Peru) Bolivia vs. Brazil Peace