Schedule, probable alignments and where to see the Concachampions

The semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League start this Tuesday in Ciudad Universitaria with the Ida match between the UNAM Cougars The Blue Cross machine. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, and you can see it through the screens of Fox Sports.

Both teams come with high morale after achieving victories in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, both by the same score of 1-0. Pumas defeated FC Juárez on a visit and Cruz Azul did the same with Atlas at the Azteca.

Cruz Azul reached this instance after passing over Montreal FC in a hard-fought tie that they ended up winning 2-1 on aggregate; 1-0 in the first leg at the Azteca and tied at 1 in Canada.

The Pumas, for their part, had a long-suffering and miraculous tie against the New England Revolutions, managing to come back from a 3-0 loss, tying the aggregate at 3 goals and defining the series in their favor in a penalty shootout.

possible alignments

Pumas: Alfredo Talavera, Alan Mozo, José Galindo, Nicolás Freire, Efraín Velarde, Omar Islas, Santiago Trigos Nava, Higor, Washington Corozo, Diogo and Juan Ignacio Dinenno.

Blue Cross: Sebastián Jurado, Julio César Domínguez, Pablo Aguilar, Luis Abram, Adrián Aldrete, Uriel Antuna, Erik Lira, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero, Cristian Tabó and Santiago Giménez.

