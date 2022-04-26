Schedule, probable alignments and where to watch the game

The Camping World Stadium in the United States will host the friendly match between the Mexican team from Soccer and its similar of Guatemala in the first friendly match with a view to the World Cup in Qatar for the TRI. The game is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on TUDN and TV Azteca.

The match is a commitment agreed by the SUM company, outside the FIFA DATE, so Gerardo Martino had to resort to players ‘with permission’ from their teams to be listed in the Convocation, presenting several absences compared to the lists of the Octagonal of Concacaf.

Tata Martino will be able to keep an eye on young talent, some with the opportunity to sneak into the final World Cup list and others with the hope of being part of future World Cup processes.

Probable line-ups for Mexico vs. Guatemala:

Mexico: Carlos Acevedo, Kevin Álvarez, Luis Olivas, Jesús Angulo, Érick Aguirre, Erik Lira, Fernando Beltrán, Sebastián Córdova, Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Giménez, Alejandro Zendejas.

Guatemala: Ricardo Jerez, Cristian Jiménez, Gerardo Gordillo, José Carlos Pinto, José Morales, Jorge Aparicio, Rodrigo Saravia, Rudy Barrientos, Carlos Mejía, Robin Betancourth, Pedro Atlán.

For its part, Guatemala will have the presence of Luis Fernando Tena, an old sea lion in Mexican soccer and winner of the Gold medal with the TRI at the London Olympics in 2012.

El Flaco Tena took over the technical direction of Guatemala in November 2021 and has the task of taking the Guatemalans to the 2026 World Cup.

Date and Time of Mexico vs. Guatemala

Match schedule: 7:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m.

Match Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Date: April 27, 2022

What channel will broadcast Mexico vs Guatemala?

Sky: 547 / 1547 Izzi: 501 Total Play: 503 Star TV: 510 Eii NRT: 55

