Schedule, probable alignments and where to watch the game

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara receive visits from UNAM Cougars this Saturday at the Akron Stadium to play the match corresponding to Date 16 of the Closing Tournament 2022 in Liga MX. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on TUDN, TV Azteca and Chivas TV.

El Flock del Guadalajara comes with everything in this tournament closure and with Ricardo Cadena on the bench they have linked two very important wins that have him on the cusp of tying the Repechage with his 20 points achieved so far, in addition to having the chance to fight for a direct place to the Liguilla.

Also read: Issa Vegas shows off her round peach in a fiery chikini (Photos)

Chivas would ensure reclassification if they beat the Pumas and some results are combined in the León and Toluca matches.

For their part, the Pumas did not arrive very well at this match and dragged a defeat on their backs in their last game against Atlético de San Luis, a disaster that left them in a compromised position with their 19 points, in eleventh place in the classification. .

However, the felines are also betting on a victory that will take them to 22 units, hoping that León and Toluca lose this day to practically ensure their pass to reclassification.

Those from UNAM have it a little more complicated, because even if these results are given, they would have to wait until the last day to define a possible tiebreaker and check their goal difference.

Chivas vs Pumas: Possible alignments:

Chivas: Jimenez; Sepúlveda, Mier, Orozco, Cisneros, Calderón; Jesus Angulo, Eduardo Torres, Pavel Perez; Alvarado and Alexis Vega.

Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Ortiz, Freire, Velarde; Garcia, Wheat, Saucedo, Garcia; Dinenno and Corozo.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso stirs up his players after winning Querétaro