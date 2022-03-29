Schedule, probable alignments and where to watch the Octagonal game

Mexico receives El Salvador this Wednesday on the field of Aztec stadium to play the last match of the Octagonal Final of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. The game is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. and will be televised by Azteca Deportes, TUDN and Channel 5.

The Mexican team He needs to add a minimum draw against the Salvadorans to secure his direct ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

If they don’t, they will have to hope that Costa Rica doesn’t beat the United States, or that they don’t surpass them in goal difference if they beat the North Americans.

In case of winning, Mexico would improve its local record in this Octagonal, currently with 3 wins and 3 draws.

Likely lineups.

Mexico: Talavera, Gallardo, Vásquez, Montes, Sánchez, Rodríguez, Romo, Aguirre, Lozano, Antuna, Martín.

El Salvador: González, Villalobos, Tamacas, Domínguez, Larín, Santamaría, Martónez Menza, Henríquez, Landaverde, Mosquera and Reyes.

For the Salvadorans, the only remaining possibility is to ‘make history’ and win for the first time in a World Cup Qualifying match at the Azteca Stadium, since they are already out of chance of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup.

