Schedule, probable line-ups and where to watch the Day 12 game

The Necaxa Rays will receive the visit of the Club America Eagles at the resumption of the tournament Clausura 2022 of Liga MX this Saturday, April 23 at the Victoria Stadium at 7:00 p.m. You can watch this match through Azteca Deportes and TUDN.

The Necaxa Rays They have been rising in the tournament since the arrival of Jimmy Lozano and have won two consecutive victories in their most recent matches, reaching position 8 in the classification with 14 units.

For the Rayos it is of the utmost importance to add another new victory that ensures them in the reclassification zone and gives them an important ‘cushion’ for the closing of the tournament, thinking of fighting to get directly into the Liguilla.

For their part, the Águilas del Club América managed to win in their last league game, the first with Fernando Ortiz on the bench and only the second win of the season for the creams, who are in fifteenth place in the table with 10 points.

A victory in Aguascalientes could catapult the Águilas into the play-off zone, although they would need Pumas to lose, and Galos and Santos not to win their matches.

Possible alignments of Necaxa vs Club América:

Necaxa: Luis Malagón, Idekel Domínguez, Alexis Peña, Fabricio Formiliano, Brian García, Fernando Madrigal, Fernando González, Alan Medina, Dieter Villalpando, Heriberto Jurado and Rodrigo Aguirre.

Club América: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdés, Roger Martínez and Henry Martín.

