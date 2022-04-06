Schedule, probable line-ups and where to watch the Liga MX J9 game

The Pachuca team receives the UANL Tigres team at the Hidalgo stadium within the MX Leaguein the actions of the day 9 of this Closing Tournament 2022in a duel to be played this Thursday, April 7 at 7:00 p.m. in Mexico City by the Fox Sports and Claro Sports signal.

The team, led by Uruguayan technical director Gillermo Almada, goes into this match very hurt after falling last Sunday against Santos Laguna, a team in which he was on the bench the previous season and where he was substituted after being eliminated by Tigres in the league .

For their part, those led by Mexican coach Miguel “Piojo” Herrera, arrive at their best moment this season, after beating the Xolos de Tijuana at home on the previous date and climbing to first place in the standings.

This in a duel that was suspended after problems between the Gallos Blancos and Atlas bars, where more than 3 units are played since both teams are fighting for the general leadership of this Clausura 2022 Tournament.

Despite playing as visitors, the Tigres come out as favorites for this match, as they are one of the teams that play the best in the tournament and have high-quality elements in the starting eleven and the bench, but the Tuzos have been renewed with the arrival of Almada and they will seek to take advantage of the locality and keep the 3 points.

Probable line-ups for the match between Pachuca and Tigres UANL:

Club Pachuca: O. Ustari (P) (C), K. Álvarez, M. Tapias, G. Cabral, D. Aceves, V. Guzmán, L. Chavez, R. Ibarra, N. Ibáñez. N. Ibañez and A. Hurtado.

UANL Tigers: N. Guzmán (P), J. Dueñas, R. De Souza, D. Reyes, J. Ángulo, J. Vigón, G. Pizarro (C), J. Aquino, F. Thauvin, A. Gignac and L. Quiñones .