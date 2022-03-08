schedule, products and iPhone SE 5G

Apple introduces new products for 2022 1:20

(CNN) — Apple (AAPL) is about to hold its first major product event of 2022 and the focus will be on performance. That likely means faster chips, more devices with 5G connectivity, and more powerful cameras.

At a virtual event on Tuesday, which has the tagline “peek performance,” Apple is expected to announce several product updates, including a major update to its MacBooks and iMacs, fueled by the second iteration of its internal processor. But the unofficial star of the event may be an updated iPhone SE.

Apple is rumored to be planning a 5G version of the SE, its most affordable iPhone model, which could boost demand for its core smartphone business. In January, Apple reported record revenue during the all-important year-end quarter, fueled in part by demand for its latest line of iPhones.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said there is “pentted demand for this next SE” globally and predicted the new device could help Apple push more iPhone upgrades and steer more users away from Android devices.

However, the event comes at a time of some turbulence for Apple and the business community in general. Apple recently announced that it would stop selling products in Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Like other companies, Apple has also had to deal with supply chain problems for its products in recent months, although CEO Tim Cook has previously said that supply chain delays during the holiday shopping season have improved. since then.

Apple’s event will be streamed live on its website, YouTube and other social media platforms. It is scheduled to start at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET. Here’s a look at what you can expect:

An affordable 5G iPhone

While Apple typically releases its flagship iPhone devices in the fall, rumors have it that it could unveil its third iPhone SE this week. Apple initially released the device in 2017 and updated it in 2020.

The new version is expected to run on Apple’s faster A15 Bionic chip, feature an updated camera that shoots 4K video, and could do away with the classic notch usually found on top. But it’s the long-awaited 5G capability that could be the biggest draw for customers, giving them access to the fastest wireless network at a more affordable price, or at least that may be Apple’s hope.

“We haven’t seen overwhelming demand in our smartphone consumer surveys yet,” said Anthony Scarsella, an analyst at market research firm IDC. “It just happens that most new devices coming into the market are 5G-enabled — it’s more of a supply-side push.”

But he does think the expected price of $399, the same as the current iPhone SE, will appeal to first-time buyers as well as those looking to switch from Android and people who prefer smaller screens.

An iPad Air 5G

The next-gen iPad Air is also said to have the same A15 processor as the new iPhone SE, along with 5G connectivity and a new front-facing camera.

new macs

Apple is expected to show off new versions of its 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and 24-inch Mac, as well as a completely redesigned MacBook Air, all featuring the company’s rumored M2 silicon chip, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

Apple released its first in-house M1 silicon chipset for its computer lineup in 2020, moving away from years of using an Intel-only option. At the time, Apple claimed that it was the world’s fastest CPU core and fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer. A year later, Apple introduced its M1 Pro and M1 Max processors in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup.

CEO comments on the war in Ukraine

Cook often opens company keynotes by addressing important issues in the news, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he talked about the war in Ukraine.

In late February, Cook tweeted: “I am deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine. We are doing everything we can for our teams there and will support local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are in danger right now and join with you.” all those who ask for peace”.

a potential surprise

Last year, along with a new iPad Pro, colorful iMacs and a purple iPhone, Apple also introduced AirTags, a tile-like Bluetooth locator that connects and helps find items like keys, wallets, laptops or even the car. So Apple may have a surprise device or two this year as well.