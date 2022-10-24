schedule updated October 21

Although there are many streaming platforms that have a seemingly endless collection of movies, isn’t it great when you get a classic or movie you haven’t seen in theaters on free-to-air TV networks? If you have already seen all the ones we recommend in the best Netflix movies of 2022, our selection of the best Amazon Prime Video movies or even the movies you have to watch on HBO Max, or you just don’t want to continue paying to watch content, We tell you today’s TV movie programming on the channels of our country.

If you are interested in knowing where to find some of the best movies of the week, both old and new, in the DTT generalists, keep reading because we bring you the movies that you will be able to see open today.

Movie schedule Monday, October 24

LaSexta: ‘Interstellar’ (22.35)

After concluding the Batman trilogy with The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Christopher Nolan came close to cinematic perfection again in the world of science fiction with interstellar. The British director, who wrote the script for this film with his brother Jonathanhad the advice of the theoretical physicist Kip Thorn and a star-studded cast. The movie won the Oscar and the BAFTA in the category of Better visual effectsoutstanding awards among other prizes and nominations in different festivals.

interstellar. USA, 2014. Science fiction. 169 minutes Dir.: Christopher Nolan. Int.: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, David Gyasi, Jessica Chastain, Mackenzie Foy, Matt Damon.

Movie schedule for Sunday, October 23

The 1: ‘1917’ (22.00)

At the height of World War I, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must traverse enemy territory to deliver a message that will prevent a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers, including Blake’s own brother.

1917. United Kingdom, 2019. 119 min. Warlike. Dir.: Sam Mendes. Int.: George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Andrew Scott, Daniel Mays, Adrian Scarborough, Jamie Parker, Nabhaan Rizwan.

La 2: ‘I am La Juani’ (22.35)

Juani is a teenager from the suburbs who, in addition to having problems at home, has a very jealous and indecisive boyfriend with whom she constantly argues. But there comes a time when the situation becomes unbearable for her and she decides to leave him to be able to do everything that she has not done while she has been with him. The first thing she sets out to do is succeed as an actress.

I am La Juani. Eng., 2006. 90 min. Drama. Dir.: Bigas Luna. Int.: Verónica Echegui, Laya Martí, Dani Martín, Gorka Lasaosa, José Chaves, Mercedes Hoyos, Manuel Santiago.

LaSexta: ‘The circle’ (22.35)

François Duhamel

The day Mae Holland is hired to work for The Circle, the world’s most influential internet company, she knows she’s been given the chance of a lifetime. Through an innovative operating system, the circle unifies email addresses, social network profiles, banking operations and user passwords, giving rise to a single virtual and truthful identity, in pursuit of a new era marked by transparency.

The Circle. USA, 2017. 110 min. Science fiction. Dir.: James Ponsoldt. Int.: Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Karen Gillan, Bill Paxton, Patton Oswalt, Ellar Coltrane.

Movie schedule Saturday October 22

The 2: ‘Two women’ (22.00)

Claire is a wonderful midwife with a natural talent for bringing children into the world. However, over the years her tender and delicate way of working is questioned in favor of the most efficient and modern hospital methods. One day she receives a call from Béatrice, the frivolous ex-lover of her deceased father, who urgently wants to see her after 30 years of mutual indifference. Meeting her leads to the revelation of certain secrets that give meaning to an important part of her life.

Sage Femme. Fran., 2017. 117 min. Comedy. Dir.: Martin Provost. Int.: Catherine Frot, Catherine Deneuve, Olivier Gourmet, Quentin Dolmaire, Mylène Demongeot, Pauline Etienne, Audrey Dana, Marie Paquim.

Antena 3: ‘Boss by accident’ (22.10)

Maya Davilla (Jennifer Lopez) is a smart woman who has worked diligently at a local store, only to be denied a managerial position for lack of a college degree. After a case of mistaken identity, Maya impresses the CEO of one of the biggest corporations in New York and lands a job with her company. Faced with the incredible opportunity to have the career and lifestyle she’s always dreamed of, she must prove that her intelligence can be as valuable as a college degree and that it’s never too late for a second chance.



Second Act. USA, 2018. 103 min. Comedy. Dir.: Peter Segal. Int.: Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, Freddie Stroma, Milo Ventimiglia, Treat Williams, Charlyne Yi.

Four: ‘The protector (The Marksman)’ (22.15)

A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a Mexican boy desperately on the run from the cartel killers who have chased him to the United States.

The Marksman. USA, 2021. 108 min. thriller. Dir.: Robert Lorenz. Int.: Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba, Dylan Kenin, Luce Rains, Jacob Perez, Dominic Cancelliere, Chase Mullins.

Movie schedule for Friday, October 21

The 1: ‘Noa’s diary’ (22.15)

In a nursing home, a man reads to a woman a love story that he had written years ago in an old notebook. It is the story of Noah and Allie, two teenagers who, despite living in two very different social environments, fall deeply in love and spend an unforgettable summer together. Due to different circumstances they end up separated after the summer, firstly due to the disapproval of their families and, secondly, due to the war. Inspired by the homonymous novel by Nicholas Sparks.

TheNotebook. USA, 2004. 124 min. Romance. Dir.: Nick Cassavetes. Int.: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, Sam Shepard, Gena Rowlands, James Marsden, Kevin Connolly, Joan Allen.

The 2: ‘The box 507’ (22.00)

History of our cinema dedicates its program this week to the thriller genre. The start is with box 507. In it Modesto is an honest and hard-working man who runs a bank branch. One day some robbers burst the safe deposit boxes of his bank and leave him trapped in the chamber that contains them. After the broadcast of Urbizu’s film, he will offer himself Fanny Strawhairby Vicente Aranda.

box 507. Esp., 2002. 104 min. thriller. Dir.: Enrique Urbizu. Int.: Antonio Resines, José Coronado, Goya Toledo, Dafne Fernández, Younes Bachir, Miriam Montilla, Félix Álvarez, Javier Coromina, Sancho Gracia

Movie schedule for Thursday, October 20

Antenna 3: ‘Little Women’ (22.45)

Distributor

Amy (Florence Pugh, Hawk Eye), Jo (saoirse ronan, Mary, Queen of Scots), Beth (eliza scanlen, Open wounds) and Meg (Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beastsaga Harry Potter) are four sisters in full adolescence, who live with their mother (Laura Dern) in an America that is distantly suffering from its Civil War. With their varied artistic vocations and youthful yearnings, they will discover love and the importance of family ties.

Little Women. United States, 2019. 135 min. Drama. Dir.: Greta Gerwig, Int.: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel.

LaSexta: ‘Griselda: the queen of cocaine’ (22.30)

Griselda Blanco is a Colombian drug trafficker nicknamed The Black Widow, who is a pioneer of organized crime in Miami in the 70s. Later, she moves to Queens and creates a cocaine business that prospers until she becomes the most powerful trafficker of the moment. Griselda manages to traffic 300 kilos of cocaine a month and it is rumored that she is behind multiple murders, including those of her three husbands. However, in 1985, she is arrested and sentenced to spend two decades in a US prison before being deported to Colombia in 2004. Netflix is ​​preparing a miniseries of this same drug trafficker in Griseldawith Sofia Vergara.

Cocaine Godmother. USA, 2017. 100 min. Biopic. Dir.: Guillermo Navarro. Int.: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Raúl Méndez, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Matteo Stefan, Spencer Borgeson, José Julián, Jenny Pellicer

Movie schedule for Wednesday, October 19

The 1: ‘Imminent execution’ (22.25)

Steve Everett is a journalist who has serious problems. He is an alcoholic who hasn’t had a drink in just two months. His lifestyle has not only discredited him professionally, but has also ruined his marriage. He finds an unexpected chance at rehabilitation when he is tasked with an interview with a death row inmate on the eve of his execution. Steve decides to investigate on his behalf and certain clues make him suspect that the man who is going to be executed is innocent. However, he has very little time to get the necessary information to make the pardon possible and prevent the execution of the sentence.

truecrime. USA, 1999. 127 min. thriller. Directed by: Clint Eastwood. Int.: Clint Eastwood, Isaiah Washington, James Woods, Denis Leary, Lisa Gay Hamilton, Diane Venora, Bernard Hill, Michael McKean, Michael Jeter, Mary McCormack.

Four: ‘White Hell’ (22.50)

After crashing their plane in a remote and wild region of Alaska, a group of oil prospectors find themselves completely lost in the subarctic tundra. Their chances of being rescued are nil. Exposed to freezing cold and extreme living conditions, the survivors, led by the tough Ottway (Liam Neeson), a hunter whose mission is to defend the drillers from the beasts, will also suffer the tireless pursuit of a herd of hungry and enormous Wolves.

The Grey. USA, 2011. Adventures. 117 minutes Dir.: Joe Carnahan. Int.: Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo, Dermot Mulroney, Dallas Roberts, Nonso Anozie, Joe Anderson, James Badge Dale, Ben Hernandez Bray, Anne Openshaw.